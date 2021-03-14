Weirsdale man at wheel of car that couldn’t stop before hitting woman

A 25-year-old Weirsdale man was at the wheel of a car that couldn’t stop before hitting a woman in the roadway early Sunday morning on U.S. Hwy. 441.

He had been traveling southbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 near SE 45th Street in Ocala at 12:32 a.m. when his vehicle struck a 20-year-old Ocala woman who was laying in the roadway, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

“The driver did not have time to avoid collision with the pedestrian in the roadway,” the investigator wrote in the report.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Ocala Fire Rescue.

The Weirsdale man, as well as a 27-year-old Lady Lake man who had been traveling in his vehicle as a passenger, escaped injury.