Weirsdale man at wheel of car that couldn’t stop before hitting woman

Meta Minton

A 25-year-old Weirsdale man was at the wheel of a car that couldn’t stop before hitting a woman in the roadway early Sunday morning on U.S. Hwy. 441.

He had been traveling southbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 near SE 45th Street in Ocala at 12:32 a.m. when his vehicle struck a 20-year-old Ocala woman who was laying in the roadway, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

“The driver did not have time to avoid collision with the pedestrian in the roadway,” the investigator wrote in the report.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by Ocala Fire Rescue.

The Weirsdale man, as well as a 27-year-old Lady Lake man who had been traveling in his vehicle as a passenger, escaped injury.

Former judge wants copies of email between Villagers and commissioners

A former circuit judge has filed an open records request for communications between three Sumter County commissioners and nearly a dozen other people. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
2 more local COVID-19 fatalities as death toll continues to rise across Florida

Two more local residents have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus as Florida reported 85 new deaths from the fast-spreading illness Saturday.
Official raises issue of Villagers traveling great distances for COVID-19 vaccine

An official has raised the issue of Villagers traveling great distances to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Villager with varied careers adds ‘author’ to his list of accomplishments

Villager Jay Barrett has been everything from a flight test engineer to a full-time fund salesman to a golf teacher to a model and treasure hunter. Now, he’s added the title of “author” to his impressive resume. Villages-News.com’s John Prince has the story.
Man once tied to golf cart chop shop arrested in stolen SUV

A man once tied to a golf cart chop shop has been arrested in a stolen SUV.
Fuitland Park man involved in high-speed crash on Interstate 75

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a high-speed crash on Interstate 75 involving a Fruitland Park man.
Summerfield man arrested in robbery with shotgun at internet cafe

A Summerfield man has been arrested in a robbery with a shotgun at an internet cafe.
