Florida sees jump in new COVID-19 cases as 10 more local residents die

COVID-19-related deaths across the local area and Florida continued to increase Tuesday as the Sunshine State saw a jump in the number of new cases of the potentially deadly virus.

Ten more tri-county residents succumbed to the virus – nine in Marion County and one in Lake County. They are among the 1,733 local deaths, the 33,061 in Florida – an overnight increase of 102 – and the 536,494 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,984,425 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,791 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 1,947,834 are residents. A total of 82,131 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,311 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 33,061 deaths and 82,584 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 9 for a total of 4,347;

Leesburg up 10 for a total of 3,939;

Oxford up 4 for a total of 477;

Belleview up 4 for a total of 1,233;

Lady Lake up 3 for a total of 1,555; and

Fruitland Park up 1 for a total of 712.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 62,508 – increase of 103

Deaths: 1,733

Hospitalizations: 3,769

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 8,392 – increase of 23

Deaths: 242

Hospitalizations: 526

Vaccinations: 49,841 (30,738 received both doses)

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,992), Wildwood (979), Bushnell (884), Coleman (839) and Oxford (477).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 25,678 – increase of 51

Deaths: 594

Hospitalizations: 1,354

Vaccinations: 91,062 (55,647 received both doses)

Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,743), Leesburg (3,939), Eustis (2,261), Mount Dora (1,928) and Tavares (1,847). The Villages also is reporting 174 cases.

MARION COUNTY