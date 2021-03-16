Tuesday, March 16, 2021
81.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

Florida sees jump in new COVID-19 cases as 10 more local residents die

Larry D. Croom

COVID-19-related deaths across the local area and Florida continued to increase Tuesday as the Sunshine State saw a jump in the number of new cases of the potentially deadly virus.

Ten more tri-county residents succumbed to the virus – nine in Marion County and one in Lake County. They are among the 1,733 local deaths, the 33,061 in Florida – an overnight increase of 102 – and the 536,494 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,984,425 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,791 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 1,947,834 are residents. A total of 82,131 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,311 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 33,061 deaths and 82,584 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 9 for a total of 4,347;
  • Leesburg up 10 for a total of 3,939;
  • Oxford up 4 for a total of 477;
  • Belleview up 4 for a total of 1,233;
  • Lady Lake up 3 for a total of 1,555; and
  • Fruitland Park up 1 for a total of 712.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 62,508 – increase of 103
  • Deaths: 1,733
  • Hospitalizations: 3,769

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,392 – increase of 23
  • Deaths: 242
  • Hospitalizations: 526
  • Vaccinations: 49,841 (30,738 received both doses)
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,992), Wildwood (979), Bushnell (884), Coleman (839) and Oxford (477).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 25,678 – increase of 51
  • Deaths: 594
  • Hospitalizations: 1,354
  • Vaccinations: 91,062 (55,647 received both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,743), Leesburg (3,939), Eustis (2,261), Mount Dora (1,928) and Tavares (1,847). The Villages also is reporting 174 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 28,438 – increase of 29
  • Deaths: 897
  • Hospitalizations: 1,889
  • Vaccinations: 72,635 (42,611 received both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (20,863), Summerfield (1,772), Dunnellon (1,292), Belleview (1,233) and Silver Springs (605). The Villages also is reporting 181 cases.

Related Articles

News

Storm drain repairs will be performed next week near Village of Fenney

Storm drain repairs will be performed next week near the Village of Fenney. We've got the schedule of the work to be performed.
Read more
Crime

‘Extremely nervous’ couple jailed after traffic stop at Hardee’s in Wildwood

An “extremely nervous” couple was arrested after a traffic stop at Hardee’s restaurant in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Sumter County sheriff’s deputy nabs teen with weed and stolen gun

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy nabbed a teenager with a felony amount of marijuana and a stolen gun.
Read more
Crime

Cove Apartments dweller once accused of purse snatching back behind bars

A Cove Apartments resident who was arrested last month after a purse went missing from a Lady Lake hotel is back behind bars in connection with a theft at an Ocala Wal-Mart.
Read more
Health

Risky Relief: Is Joint Replacement Surgery Really Worth It?

Robert Dean, MD offers a smart solution for stopping joint pain without problematic joint replacement surgery with AROmotion, an innovative approach to stopping the pain at his Orthopedic clinic in The Villages.
Read more
News

Lake County sheriff’s K-9 team awarded medal for quickly locating lost man

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy and his retired K-9 dog are being lauded for finding a person who had been missing for two days.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man jailed after admitting to ‘little knowledge’ of suspended license

A Lady Lake man found himself behind bars early Sunday morning after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted him driving without an operational driver’s-side headlight.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,877FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
81.2 ° F
82.4 °
80 °
51 %
1mph
20 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
74 °
Sat
67 °
Sun
59 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment