Heavily tinted windshield leads to marijuana arrest in Wildwood

A Summerfield man traveling in a vehicle with a heavily tinted windshield was arrested with marijuana after a traffic stop in Wildwood.

Albert Roman Ayala, 20, was a passenger in a vehicle at 11:44 a.m. Monday traveling in the vicinity of U.S. 301 and State Road 44 when an officer noticed the “dark tinted front windows and the entire windshield tinted beyond” the legal limit, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, the officer noticed the “odor of burnt cannabis” and asked the occupants of the vehicle to step out of the car.

Ayala appeared to be “concealing an item in his hand,” the report said. It was a partially smoked marijuana cigarette. The native of Puerto Rico was also in possession of a notice to appear previously issued in Lake County for the same offense.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.