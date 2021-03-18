4 more local COVID-19 deaths as vaccinations among Floridians top 4.57 million

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 4.57 million vaccinations among Sunshine State residents.

Two of the latest local fatalities were residents of Marion County and the other two lived in Lake County. They are among the 1,737 tri-county area residents who have lost their battle with the Coronavirus, the 33,219 in Florida and the 538,588 across the country, statistics from the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University show.

All told, 4,570,538 Floridians have received COVID-19 vaccinations, with 2,553,865 of those receiving both doses. Locally, 223,428 tri-county residents have received Coronavirus vaccinations. Of those, 134,791 have been given both doses of the coveted vaccine.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,994,117 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,093 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 1,957,314 are residents. A total of 82,297 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,368 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 33,219 deaths and 82,997 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 27 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 9 for a total of 4,372;

Leesburg up 7 for a total of 3,958;

Lady Lake up 5 for a total of 1,567;

Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 716;

Wildwood up 1 for a total of 981; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 132.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 62,786 – increase of 125

Deaths: 1,737

Hospitalizations: 3,799

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 8,442 – increase of 20

Deaths: 242

Hospitalizations: 534

Vaccinations: 50,993 (32,675 both doses)

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,016), Wildwood (981), Bushnell (890), Coleman (839) and Oxford (479).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 25,831 – increase of 77

Deaths: 593

Hospitalizations: 1,368

Vaccinations: 95,546 (57,847 both doses)

Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,790), Leesburg (3,958), Eustis (2,275), Mount Dora (1,937) and Tavares (1,853). The Villages also is reporting 175 cases.

MARION COUNTY