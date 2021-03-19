Villager to negotiate for private boat dock at $1.4 million home

A Villager has won the right to negotiate with Community Development District 8 legal counsel for a private boat dock at his $1.4 million home at Lake Miona.

Ken Boatright of 2373 Baypoint Way in the Village of Pennecamp appealed Friday to the CDD 8 Board of Supervisors for the right to exercise an easement he said he was granted when he paid a premium for his home on a peninsula at Lake Miona.

Last month, the CDD 8 board tabled Boatright’s request which would allow him to construct a dock that will accommodate two boats. The issue was back on Friday’s agenda.

“The board wants liability protection and the homeowner is not ready to provide that,” said CDD 8 legal counsel Mark Brionez.

Brionez had recommended that Boatright sign a revocable easement encroachment license with CDD 8, but Boatright called the agreement “untenable.” You can see the proposed agreement at this link: Encroachment_License_with_Exhibits

Boatright said he is prepared to cover the dock under his umbrella insurance coverage.

However, Brionez said that could be problematic.

“Even if he can get coverage for your property, we would have to monitor that coverage,” Brionez said.

Boatright pointed to a neighbor who he described as a former high-ranking executive in The Villages. Boatright said the neighbor was able to build a boat dock without jumping through the hoops being required by CDD 8. Boatright’s next-door neighbors are Steve Drake, the former chairman of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors and former director of purchasing for The Villages, and Elliot Sussman, chairman of The Villages Health.

“I would like to exercise my right to this easement,” Boatright said.

CDD 8’s property is 25 feet of land between Boatright’s lot and and the lake.

“It’s a wetland,” Boatright said.

He said there is very little likelihood that the land would ever be used for anything.

Board members decided to have legal counsel negotiate with Boatright to come to an agreement.