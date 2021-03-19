Friday, March 19, 2021
The Villages
Villager to negotiate for private boat dock at $1.4 million home

Meta Minton

A Villager has won the right to negotiate with Community Development District 8 legal counsel for a private boat dock at his $1.4 million home at Lake Miona.

Ken Boatright of 2373 Baypoint Way in the Village of Pennecamp appealed Friday to the CDD 8 Board of Supervisors for the right to exercise an easement he said he was granted when he paid a premium for his home on a peninsula at Lake Miona.

Last month, the CDD 8 board tabled Boatright’s request which would allow him to construct a dock that will accommodate two boats. The issue was back on Friday’s agenda.

“The board wants liability protection and the homeowner is not ready to provide that,” said CDD 8 legal counsel Mark Brionez.

Brionez had recommended that Boatright sign a revocable easement encroachment license with CDD 8, but Boatright called the agreement “untenable.” You can see the proposed agreement at this link: Encroachment_License_with_Exhibits

The Boatrights’ home, center, 2373 Baypoint Way in the Village of Pennecamp.

Boatright said he is prepared to cover the dock under his umbrella insurance coverage.

However, Brionez said that could be problematic.

“Even if he can get coverage for your property, we would have to monitor that coverage,” Brionez said.

Boatright pointed to a neighbor who he described as a former high-ranking executive in The Villages. Boatright said the neighbor was able to build a boat dock without jumping through the hoops being required by CDD 8. Boatright’s next-door neighbors are Steve Drake, the former chairman of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors and former director of purchasing for The Villages, and Elliot Sussman, chairman of The Villages Health.

“I would like to exercise my right to this easement,” Boatright said.

CDD 8’s property is 25 feet of land between Boatright’s lot and and the lake.

“It’s a wetland,” Boatright said.

He said there is very little likelihood that the land would ever be used for anything.

Board members decided to have legal counsel negotiate with Boatright to come to an agreement.

Related Articles

News

Supervisors don’t want Community Watch reporting deed compliance violations

Community Development District 5 supervisors want to keep Community Watch out of reporting deed compliance violations.
Read more
Crime

Villager allegedly attacks woman at Dunkin’ Donuts in road rage incident

A Villager was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman at Dunkin’ Donuts in a road rage incident.
Read more
Health

DeSantis drops COVID-19 vaccination age to 50 as two more local residents die

On the day when Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the eligibility age for COVID-19 vaccines will drop to 50 on Monday, two more local residents lost their battle with the virus and Florida reported an increase of more than 5,000 cases.
Read more
News

Official argues that splitting off PWAC doesn’t make sense for Villagers

An official is arguing that splitting off the Project Wide Advisory Committee and forming a second body south of State Road 44 doesn’t make sense.
Read more
News

Complaint from Hortensia Villas residents resurrects debate over trimming of palm trees

Residents of the Hortensia Villas are not happy with the landscaping at the entrance to their community and unkempt palm trees.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police arrest man who blocked traffic with ‘road closed’ sign

Lady Lake police arrested a homeless man who blocked traffic with a “road closed” sign.
Read more
Crime

New York parolee sought by U.S. Marshals tasered by deputies in Lady Lake

A New York parolee sought by U.S. Marshals was tasered when he was taken into custody at a home in rural Lady Lake.
Read more
