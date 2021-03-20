Saturday, March 20, 2021
Florida tops daunting milestone in number of COVID-19 cases across state

Larry D. Croom

Florida surpassed 2 million cumulative cases of the COVID-19 virus on Saturday as more than 5,100 new cases were reported across the Sunshine State.

There were no deaths reported Saturday in the tri-county area, where 1,739 people have succumbed to the virus. They are among the 33,337 people in Florida and the 541,513 across the country who have lost their battle with the Coronavirus, statistics from the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University show.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,004,362 COVID-19 cases in a little more than a year That’s an increase of 5,105 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 1,967,372 are residents.

A total of 82,487 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,397 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 33,337 deaths and 83,381 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 28 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 5 for a total of 4,390;
  • Summerfield up 6 for a total of 1,784;
  • Lady Lake up 4 for a total of 1,575;
  • Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 724;
  • Leesburg up 3 for a total of 3,972;
  • Belleview up 3 for a total of 1,240;
  • Oxford up 2 for a total of 486; and
  • Wildwood up 1 for a total of 985.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 63,041 – increase of 110
  • Deaths: 1,739
  • Hospitalizations: 3,812

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,489 – increase of 17
  • Deaths: 242
  • Hospitalizations: 536
  • Vaccinations: 52,528 (33,710 both doses)
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,034), Wildwood (985), Bushnell (899), Coleman (839) and Oxford (486).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 25,943 – increase of 48
  • Deaths: 593
  • Hospitalizations: 1,375
  • Vaccinations: 100,918 (59,503 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,812), Leesburg (3,972), Eustis (2,281), Mount Dora (1,941) and Tavares (1,861). The Villages also is reporting 175 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 28,609 – increase of 45
  • Deaths: 904
  • Hospitalizations: 1,901
  • Vaccinations: 79,749 (48,088 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (20,975), Summerfield (1,784), Dunnellon (1,304), Belleview (1,240) and Silver Springs (608). The Villages also is reporting 181 cases.

