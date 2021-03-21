Sunday, March 21, 2021
The Villages
Home Health

3 more local COVID-19 deaths as eligible vaccination age officially drops to 50

Larry D. Croom

Three more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the eligible age for Coronavirus vaccines drops to 50 across Florida on Monday.

One of the latest fatalities lived in Sumter County, where the vast majority of Villages homes are located. One lived in Marion County and the other one was a resident of Lake County. They are among the 1,742 deaths in the tri-county area, the 33,369 in Florida and the 542,246 across the country, according to statistics provided by the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University.

The eligible age for COVID-19 vaccines officially drops to 50 on Monday, thanks to an executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last week. He said he made the decision after statistics showed that nearly two-thirds of Florida’s seniors had been vaccinated against the deadly virus.

DeSantis also indicated last week that vaccinations could be opened up to all Floridians by May 1 – a directive to states, tribes and territories from President Joe Biden in his first primetime address earlier this month.

“Maybe much sooner than that,” the governor said. “Stay tuned.”

All told, Florida is reporting 2,008,349 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,987 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 1,971,271 are residents. A total of 82,499 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,398 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 83,446 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 14 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 1 for a total of 4,391;
  • Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 727;
  • Summerfield up 3 for a total of 1,787;
  • Lady Lake up 2 for a total of 1,577;
  • Leesburg up 2 for a total of 3,974;
  • Belleview up 2 for a total of 1,242; and
  • Wildwood up 1 for a total of 986.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 63,111 – increase of 70
  • Deaths: 1,742
  • Hospitalizations: 3,812

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,501 – increase of 12
  • Deaths: 243
  • Hospitalizations: 536
  • Vaccinations: 53,022 (34,007 both doses)
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,035), Wildwood (986), Bushnell (903), Coleman (839) and Oxford (486).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 25,978 – increase of 35
  • Deaths: 594
  • Hospitalizations: 1,375
  • Vaccinations: 102,109 (59,678 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,824), Leesburg (3,974), Eustis (2,284), Mount Dora (1,942) and Tavares (1,862). The Villages also is reporting 175 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 28,632 – increase of 23
  • Deaths: 905
  • Hospitalizations: 1,901
  • Vaccinations: 82,414 (48,281 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (20,991), Summerfield (1,787), Dunnellon (1,305), Belleview (1,242) and Silver Springs (609). The Villages also is reporting 181 cases.

