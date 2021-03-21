Deadline nears for purchase of bricks at Veterans Memorial Park

The Villages District Office’s Customer Service Center sells bricks throughout the year to be placed at Veterans Memorial Park.

The bricks are used to commemorate U.S. veterans, both past and present. Each year, there is a dedication ceremony on Nov. 11, Veterans’ Day. To have a brick included in the 2021 ceremony, the brick must be purchased by March 31. All bricks purchased after this date will be included in the 2022 ceremony. The cost of each brick is $55.

You can purchase a brick by completing the form at this link: Veterans Memorial Park brick purchase form

Mail the form and a check to 984 Old Mill Run, The Villages, FL 32162 or drop it in your amenity box with a check at the postal station.

For additional information, contact us at 753-4508.