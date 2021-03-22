Monday, March 22, 2021
64.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Car’s trunk held shut with bungee cord arouses suspicion of police officer

Meta Minton

Cynthia Kay Flowers

Michael Allen Green

A couple with drugs was arrested after a police officer became suspicious due to their vehicle’s trunk being held shut with a bungee cord.

Michael Allen Green, 57, of Wildwood was at the wheel of the tan Kia Forte shortly before midnight Friday traveling east on Martin Luther King Boulevard toward U.S. 301 when an officer noticed the vehicle did not have functioning taglights, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

“The trunk was being held by a bungee cord allowing the trunk to bounce constantly while the vehicle was moving, which made the tag unreadable at fifty feet,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

The vehicle was pulled over at Save-A-Lot Plaza on U.S. 301. Green admitted he did not have a valid driver’s license. The officer spotted beer cans and a marijuana smoking bowl “in plain sight.” A bag containing cocaine was found in Green’s pocket. He was also in possession of a metal pipe he said he uses to smoke marijuana and cocaine.

A passenger, 50-year-old Cynthia Kay Flowers of Wildwood, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $5,000 bond. Flowers was released after posting $3,500 bond.

Related Articles

News

Villagers urge commissioners to stand their ground as anger at Hage boils over

Villagers are urging three Sumter County commissioners to stand their ground on impact fees as anger at state Rep. Brett Hage has reached a boiling point.
Read more
News

Villagers won’t visit town squares due to careless attitude about masks

The town squares in The Villages have fully reopened, but many Villagers say they’ll continue to stay away from the entertainment hubs due to the careless attitude about masks.
Read more
News

Woman extricated from car after crash at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road

A woman had to be extricated from her car after a crash Monday evening at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road. Villages-News.com's David Towns was at the scene.
Read more
Crime

81-year-old Villager in golf cart arrested on DUI charge at Winn-Dixie

An 81-year-old Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence at Winn-Dixie at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Health

New COVID-19 cases slow but many Floridians fearful of spring break outbreak

Less than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday across Florida but many Sunshine State residents are concerned about a potential outbreak from spring breakers.
Read more
Crime

Pair arrested after getting off work at Burger King restaurant

Two Burger King employees were arrested with illegal substances they claimed they bought from a homeless man while they were on duty at the fast-food restaurant on State Road 44 in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Lake Miona teen jailed without bond on contempt of court charge

A Lake Miona teenager who was arrested twice in February is being held without bond on a contempt of court charge.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more