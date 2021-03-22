Car’s trunk held shut with bungee cord arouses suspicion of police officer

A couple with drugs was arrested after a police officer became suspicious due to their vehicle’s trunk being held shut with a bungee cord.

Michael Allen Green, 57, of Wildwood was at the wheel of the tan Kia Forte shortly before midnight Friday traveling east on Martin Luther King Boulevard toward U.S. 301 when an officer noticed the vehicle did not have functioning taglights, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

“The trunk was being held by a bungee cord allowing the trunk to bounce constantly while the vehicle was moving, which made the tag unreadable at fifty feet,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

The vehicle was pulled over at Save-A-Lot Plaza on U.S. 301. Green admitted he did not have a valid driver’s license. The officer spotted beer cans and a marijuana smoking bowl “in plain sight.” A bag containing cocaine was found in Green’s pocket. He was also in possession of a metal pipe he said he uses to smoke marijuana and cocaine.

A passenger, 50-year-old Cynthia Kay Flowers of Wildwood, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $5,000 bond. Flowers was released after posting $3,500 bond.