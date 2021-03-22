Lake Miona teen jailed without bond on contempt of court charge

A Lake Miona teenager who was arrested twice in February is being held without bond on a contempt of court charge.

Joshua Seth Graham, 19, who lives at 10010 Lake Miona Way, was booked Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center following his release that same day from the Lake County Jail where he had served time following his Feb. 20 arrest after he fled Fruitland Park police. He drove away at a speed of 100 mph because he did not have a valid license and had an illicit license plate attached to his vehicle.

A few days earlier, Graham had been arrested in a nearly identical case in Wildwood. He had been weaving in and out of traffic and attempted to evade pursuit by an unmarked police car with its emergency lights and siren activated. Officers ran the license plate number and discovered it belonged on another vehicle. Police contacted Graham’s mother, who agreed to call her son and tell him to show up at the police station.

Bond was revoked on Feb. 25. in his Sumter County case.