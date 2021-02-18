Lake Miona teen arrested after mother calls him to police station

A Lake Miona teenager was arrested after his mother called him to the Wildwood Police Department.

Joshua Seth Graham, 19, who lives at 10010 Lake Miona Way in Oxford, was arrested Wednesday morning after his mother called him and asked him to come to the police station.

Officers had been looking for the driver of a black Ford Explorer who did not cooperate with an officer who had attempted to pull the vehicle over on Tuesday. The Ford Explorer had been weaving in and out of traffic as the driver attempted to evade pursuit by an unmarked police car with its emergency lights and siren activated. Officers ran the license plate number and discovered it belonged on another vehicle. Police contacted Graham’s mother, who agreed to call him and tell him to show up at the police station.

“Graham understood the severity of the situation and wanted to own up to his mistakes. When the defendant was asked where his vehicle was, he replied he left it at his buddy’s house that he didn’t want to have his vehicle towed,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

Graham’s driver’s license had been suspended in January for failure to pay traffic fines.

He was arrested on a felony charge of fleeing police and misdemeanor charges of driving while license suspended and attaching a license plate not assigned. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.