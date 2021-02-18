Thursday, February 18, 2021
84.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Lake Miona teen arrested after mother calls him to police station

Meta Minton

Joshua Graham

A Lake Miona teenager was arrested after his mother called him to the Wildwood Police Department.

Joshua Seth Graham, 19, who lives at 10010 Lake Miona Way in Oxford, was arrested Wednesday morning after his mother called him and asked him to come to the police station.

Officers had been looking for the driver of a black Ford Explorer who did not cooperate with an officer who had attempted to pull the vehicle over on Tuesday. The Ford Explorer had been weaving in and out of traffic as the driver attempted to evade pursuit by an unmarked police car with its emergency lights and siren activated. Officers ran the license plate number and discovered it belonged on another vehicle. Police contacted Graham’s mother, who agreed to call him and tell him to show up at the police station.

“Graham understood the severity of the situation and wanted to own up to his mistakes. When the defendant was asked where his vehicle was, he replied he left it at his buddy’s house that he didn’t want to have his vehicle towed,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

Graham’s driver’s license had been suspended in January for failure to pay traffic fines.

He was arrested on a felony charge of fleeing police and misdemeanor charges of driving while license suspended and attaching a license plate not assigned. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

Related Articles

Crime

Officials hope Villagers will pay for unlawful tree removal at Lake Deaton

Officials are hoping Villagers will pay up for the tens of thousands of dollars in damage in the unlawful removal of trees at Lake Deaton.
Read more
Health

COVID-19 death toll spikes in local area as virus hammers Villages Charter School again

Twenty-five more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as the deadly virus reared its head again at The Villages Charter School.
Read more
News

Lady Lake to extend offer to backup candidate in town manager search

Lady Lake commissioners have voted 3-2 to extend an offer to a the city manager of Bowling Green, Fla. to become the next town manager.
Read more
News

CDD 9 supervisors want to discuss drawing down hefty reserve funds

The Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors wants to look at drawing down its more than $13 million in reserve.
Read more
Crime

Unwelcome shopper arrested after showing up at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

An unwelcome shopper was arrested after showing up Wednesday at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police need help with ‘found property’ from storage units

Lady Lake police need help with ‘found property’ from storage units after recent burglaries.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested in theft of purse from hotel on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake

A woman was arrested in the theft of a purse from a hotel on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,648FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
84.3 ° F
85 °
83 °
51 %
2.6mph
40 %
Fri
79 °
Sat
66 °
Sun
68 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
66 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment