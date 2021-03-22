Monday, March 22, 2021
61.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villagers urge commissioners to stand their ground as anger at Hage boils over

Meta Minton

Villagers are urging three Sumter County commissioners to stand their ground on impact fees as anger at state Rep. Brett Hage has reached a boiling point.

Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 23 at Everglades Recreation Center and the item at the top of their agenda is impact fees. You can see the proposed resolution at this link: Sumter County Ordinance

The spotlight will be on Commissioners Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search, who rode the wave to victory in 2020 after the commissioners they defeated joined in a 2019 vote to raise property taxes by 25 percent. The new commissioners appear poised to shift that burden from homeowners to builders, including the Developer of The Villages.

Gary Search, Craig Estep and Oren Miller, from left.

“I am all for the three commissioners and pray they hold their ground. The Morse family has extremely too much power. I do not believe a one-time impact fee will stop growth,” said Dennis Watenpool of the Village of Hemingway.

Villager Keith Coe said he was appalled at the property tax increase dumped on homeowners in 2019.

With last year’s election and a changing of the guard, I felt as though the cavalry was coming to save us from The Villages Inc. and their bought county representatives,” Coe said.

But then Hage, who is drawing a paycheck from The Villages, filed legislation in Tallahassee to protect The Villages from a potential impact fee hike.

“Can anything be more blatantly obvious than this bill? This charlatan doesn’t represent us, he represents only the Morses’ interests. Time for him to go. Can a recall vote be organized or maybe an impeachment proceeding? Time for you to go pal, time for you to go,” Coe said.

Rep. Brett Hage

Villager Jim Hughes said it’s “another dirty trick” by the Developer and his “lapdog” Hage.

“Please suggest to the commissioners that if Hage is successful, to limit all improvements to the Developer’s infrastructure in the new areas until the funds are made available by the Developer’s impact fees. The rest of The Villages are in no hurry to see these areas developed,” Hughes said.

Rita Hendricks of the Village of Tamarind Grove agrees that most Villagers would be satisfied with the current size of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. She also questions Hage’s motives for the bill.

“Why is an elected official passing a bill solely to help the owners of The Villages? This seems very unorthodox, and a huge conflict of interest. The person was elected to serve all constituents. How does this help out those who elected him? It doesn’t,” she said.

Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at https://www.villages-news.com/submit-letters-editor/

Related Articles

News

Villagers won’t visit town squares due to careless attitude about masks

The town squares in The Villages have fully reopened, but many Villagers say they’ll continue to stay away from the entertainment hubs due to the careless attitude about masks.
Read more
News

Woman extricated from car after crash at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road

A woman had to be extricated from her car after a crash Monday evening at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road. Villages-News.com's David Towns was at the scene.
Read more
Crime

81-year-old Villager in golf cart arrested on DUI charge at Winn-Dixie

An 81-year-old Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence at Winn-Dixie at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more
Health

New COVID-19 cases slow but many Floridians fearful of spring break outbreak

Less than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday across Florida but many Sunshine State residents are concerned about a potential outbreak from spring breakers.
Read more
Crime

Pair arrested after getting off work at Burger King restaurant

Two Burger King employees were arrested with illegal substances they claimed they bought from a homeless man while they were on duty at the fast-food restaurant on State Road 44 in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Car’s trunk held shut with bungee cord arouses suspicion of police officer

A couple with drugs was arrested after a police officer became suspicious due to their vehicle’s trunk being held shut with a bungee cord.
Read more
Crime

Lake Miona teen jailed without bond on contempt of court charge

A Lake Miona teenager who was arrested twice in February is being held without bond on a contempt of court charge.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more