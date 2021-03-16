Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Disclosure form shows Rep. Hage drawing paycheck from The Villages

Staff Report

Rep. Brett Hage

A disclosure form shows state Rep. Brett Hage has been drawing a paycheck directly from The Villages.

The Republican representing District 33 in the Florida House of Representatives has been in the headlines since he co-sponsored House Bill 337, aimed at helping The Villages avoid impact fee hikes threatened by the Sumter County Commission.

A Form 6 Full and Public Disclosure of Financial Interests filed by Hage on May 5, 2020 shows that during 2019, he earned $141,003 from the Holding Company of The Villages located at 3619 Kiessel Road at Brownwood. He also earned $113,554 from T&D Distribution Inc., $14,410 from T&D Concrete Inc. and $11,000 from T&D Supplies Inc. Hage earned $29,697 for serving as a state representative.

Hage reported on that same form a net worth of $1.6 million. A sizable chunk of his assets are held in the Brett Hage Trust, but he also listed an asset valued at $475,000 known as the Core Partnership, headquartered in Oxford, where he resides.

His liabilities as of that filing included $95,830 owed to Citizens First Bank and $345,440 owed to Terry and Glendora Yoder of Lake Panasoffkee. The Yoders own the T&D family of companies.

Hage’s Form 6 disclosure was notarized by Doris Pardo, a longtime employee of The Villages executive office. She has been the administrative assistant to Mark Morse for many years.

Hage was working for T&D when he originally launched his bid for the statehouse, following the death of Villager Don Hahnfeldt.

Candice Hage

Hage’s wife Candice is president of The Hage Firm.

“Our purpose is to create a wellbeing movement where organizations and their people are thriving and sustaining health, happiness and prosperity rippling down generations to come,” Candice Hage wrote on her LinkedIn page in a description of The Hage Firm.

