Disclosure form shows Rep. Hage drawing paycheck from The Villages

A disclosure form shows state Rep. Brett Hage has been drawing a paycheck directly from The Villages.

The Republican representing District 33 in the Florida House of Representatives has been in the headlines since he co-sponsored House Bill 337, aimed at helping The Villages avoid impact fee hikes threatened by the Sumter County Commission.

A Form 6 Full and Public Disclosure of Financial Interests filed by Hage on May 5, 2020 shows that during 2019, he earned $141,003 from the Holding Company of The Villages located at 3619 Kiessel Road at Brownwood. He also earned $113,554 from T&D Distribution Inc., $14,410 from T&D Concrete Inc. and $11,000 from T&D Supplies Inc. Hage earned $29,697 for serving as a state representative.

Hage reported on that same form a net worth of $1.6 million. A sizable chunk of his assets are held in the Brett Hage Trust, but he also listed an asset valued at $475,000 known as the Core Partnership, headquartered in Oxford, where he resides.

His liabilities as of that filing included $95,830 owed to Citizens First Bank and $345,440 owed to Terry and Glendora Yoder of Lake Panasoffkee. The Yoders own the T&D family of companies.

Hage’s Form 6 disclosure was notarized by Doris Pardo, a longtime employee of The Villages executive office. She has been the administrative assistant to Mark Morse for many years.

Hage was working for T&D when he originally launched his bid for the statehouse, following the death of Villager Don Hahnfeldt.

Hage’s wife Candice is president of The Hage Firm.

“Our purpose is to create a wellbeing movement where organizations and their people are thriving and sustaining health, happiness and prosperity rippling down generations to come,” Candice Hage wrote on her LinkedIn page in a description of The Hage Firm.