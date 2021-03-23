Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Pretty soon it will be all concrete

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It is my opinion that the Developer of The Villages should pay 100 percent of the impact fees, which is passed on to the new home buyers. The Developer for years has had such a “sweetheart” deal with Sumter County.  The taxpayers are bearing the burdens of the Developer in higher taxes and other fees, as well as losing our rural and forested areas. Take a look at the 100,000 acres they purchased in a questionable manner on SR 471 from Sumterville south toward Bevilles Corner. Climate Change be damned, not to mention the aquifer. Sumter County won’t be able to sustain this growth!
A study by an outside agency should look into the antics of Sumter government and the Developer.  The rural areas of Sumter are being desecrated for the profits of the Developer, state and local officials. Pretty soon it will be all concrete.

Janet Silvagni
Center Hill

 

