Harold C. Arrighy

Staff Report

Harold C. Arrighy, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, while under the care of hospice. He was 95. He was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Jack and Marie Arrighy.

He was a graduate of Frankford High School, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was a proud veteran of The United States Army, served during WWII, and was a member of the VFW #3433. Har retired from working in sales. He enjoyed fishing and woodworking. Harold volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and several other organizations.

He is survived by his son, Ronald Arrighy (Penny) of The Villages, FL; granddaughter: Laura Lynn Stapf (Kevin) of Warwick, PA; great-grandchild Braydon Stapf; siblings, Marvin Arrighy (Betty), Kenneth Arrighy (Joyce), Arlyne Gruno, and Ed Arrighy (Carol).

He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Rose Arrighy; sister Adele Locher, and his parents.

Service and burial will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Roslyn, Pennsylvania at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to Disabled American Veterans, https://www.dav.org/.

