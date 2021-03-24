Two sought after anti-theft wires cut and chainsaws stolen from Lowe’s

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in nabbing two bandits who recently ripped off chainsaws from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Lady Lake.

On Feb. 22, an employee at the store, located at 13705 U.S. Hwy. 27/441, discovered that someone had cut the anti-theft device wires on the shelf displaying Husqvarna chainsaws and placed them in a chair cushion outside of the store.

A review of the recorded surveillance video revealed the two men pictured above entered the store on Feb. 20 at about 2 p.m. and cut the security wires with gardening sheers. The men then walked out of the store with two chainsaws valued at $978 without attempting to pay for the items, a sheriff’s office report states.

The suspects arrived and left the scene in the vehicle pictured above, which has been identified as an orange or red passenger car. Anyone with information about the crime or the identity of the thieves is asked to contact Detective Binegar at (352) 793-2621 or to remain anonymous call Crimeline 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).