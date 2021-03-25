THE VILLAGES – Laura J. Davis, 67, formerly of Louisville, KY, peacefully passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, March 10, 2021 after a valiant three-month battle caused by the ravages of Covid-19. She was born June 16, 1953 in Louisville, KY to the late Richard and Marjorie (Lewis) Price.

Laura attended Butler High School and graduated in the class of 1971. She just recently retired after enjoying a successful 35-year career at the University of Louisville, holding several positions over the years, most recently in the IT Department, as a systems analyst.

During her too-short life, Laura never lost her sense of fun and adventure. She and her husband enjoyed years of dancing together and always enjoyed good music, dining out or a festive gathering of any sort. She also loved nothing more than a good road trip and traveled across the United States, enjoying each and every mile – especially those winter getaways to Florida!

She was a faithful friend to her co-workers and her family, all while creating a warm and inviting home. She was just beginning to create a new, magical home in Florida where she’d dreamed of retiring to enjoy the sunshine, flora and fauna, and the wonderful beaches close by.

Laura will be lovingly remembered by her smile, kindness, and heart of gold. We are left to celebrate the life she so embraced here on earth and her arrival into the heavenly place God prepared for her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Steven Price and sister, Carol Caple.

Laura is survived by and will be greatly missed by her beloved husband, Glenn A. Davis; brother-in-law and sister-in-law; Gary and Bonnie Davis; her three loving aunts, LaNelle Lewis, Janet Stith and Phyllis Filliatreau; her brother and sister-in-law Glen and Julie Price; her niece, Christine Bush and two grand- nephews; and numerous friends and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Laura’s life will be held at 8:30 AM, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions in her memory can be made to St. Timothy’s Catholic Church.