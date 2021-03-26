Ambulance transports drug suspect to UF-Health The Villages Hospital

A Sumter County EMS ambulance transported a drug suspect to UF-Health The Villages Hospital out of fear that he had ingested narcotics.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy spotted 35-year-old Travis Lamar Samuels of Wildwood at 9:40 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Kamal’s Mini Mart on Kilgore Street. The deputy was aware that Samuels, who goes by the alias “Baby D,” was wanted on a felony Sumter County warrant. Samuels fled on foot, but got caught on a barbed wire fence. He was found to be in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

“While on scene, (Samuels) was out of breath from running and stated he had been drinking. (He) vomited while on scene and appeared to be sick as if he swallowed an unknown substance,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

The deputy feared that Samuels had ingested narcotics and had him transported by ambulance to the hospital for evaluation.

Upon his release from the hospital, Samuels was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on numerous drug charges. Bond was set at $10,000.