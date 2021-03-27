Saturday, March 27, 2021
87.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Villager enters plea in road rage incident at Dunkin’ Donuts

Meta Minton

John Inglima

A Villager has entered a plea in connection with an arrest in an alleged road rage incident at Dunkin’ Donuts.

John Inglima, 76, of the Village of Osceola Hills, entered a plea of not guilty this past week in Sumter County Court to a felony charge of burglary with assault. He remains free on $25,000 bond.

The alleged road rage incident occurred on the afternoon of March 18 and Inglima used his vehicle to block a woman’s car after she pulled into the Dunkin’ Donuts at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. He got out and approached the driver’s side window, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

She rolled her window down a few inches and Inglima “reached through the window and slapped her on the right side of the face with an open hand,” the report said.

The woman got out of the vehicle to confront Inglima, who is a native of Sicily, Italy. He struck the woman with his fist in her upper chest area and scratched her neck. The woman hit Inglima and he grabbed her arms, to keep her from hitting him again. Inglima’s wife got out of the vehicle and separated her husband from the woman.

The woman’s grandmother and a Dunkin’ Donuts manager witnessed the attack and provided statements to law enforcement.

Inglima, who with his wife purchased their home at 4148 Vapor Court in 2016 for $392,500, indicated on court documents he earns $2,500 in monthly Social Security benefits.

Related Articles

Golf

Silver Lake Executive Golf Course to shut down for extensive renovation

The Silver Lake Executive Golf Course will close on Thursday, April 1 until further notice for an extensive renovation.
Read more
Golf

Snowbird completes goal of playing all 42 executive courses

In glorious fashion, a snowbird finished his goal of playing all 42 executive golf courses over three years while wintering in The Villages.  Our correspondent Wes Brooks has details.
Read more
News

Self-proclaimed ‘Pollyanna’ Villager shares story of growing up in Canadian orphanage

Villager Denise Kingsley’s book is titled ‘Amor Fati: Growing Up in God’s Hotel.’ It is the autobiography of an admitted ‘Pollyanna’ who is an unabashed optimist, overcoming life’s difficulties to excel at life.
Read more
Crime

‘Disoriented’ Wildwood man jailed after caught driving with inoperable headlight

A “disoriented and drowsy” Wildwood man was arrested recently after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted him driving with an inoperable headlight.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman and guy pal jailed after caught in stolen vehicle

A Summerfield woman who once was arrested with drugs hidden in her bra and her Belleview man friend were jailed recently on a litany of charges after they were caught in a stolen Volkswagen.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed on multiple charges after fleeing from deputies

A Summerfield man is behind bars after fighting with Marion County sheriff’s deputies during a recent traffic stop.
Read more
News

FishHawk shuffleboard courts will be closed for maintenance

The FishHawk Recreation Center shuffleboard courts will be closed for maintenance on Thursday, April 1.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more