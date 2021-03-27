Villager enters plea in road rage incident at Dunkin’ Donuts

A Villager has entered a plea in connection with an arrest in an alleged road rage incident at Dunkin’ Donuts.

John Inglima, 76, of the Village of Osceola Hills, entered a plea of not guilty this past week in Sumter County Court to a felony charge of burglary with assault. He remains free on $25,000 bond.

The alleged road rage incident occurred on the afternoon of March 18 and Inglima used his vehicle to block a woman’s car after she pulled into the Dunkin’ Donuts at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. He got out and approached the driver’s side window, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

She rolled her window down a few inches and Inglima “reached through the window and slapped her on the right side of the face with an open hand,” the report said.

The woman got out of the vehicle to confront Inglima, who is a native of Sicily, Italy. He struck the woman with his fist in her upper chest area and scratched her neck. The woman hit Inglima and he grabbed her arms, to keep her from hitting him again. Inglima’s wife got out of the vehicle and separated her husband from the woman.

The woman’s grandmother and a Dunkin’ Donuts manager witnessed the attack and provided statements to law enforcement.

Inglima, who with his wife purchased their home at 4148 Vapor Court in 2016 for $392,500, indicated on court documents he earns $2,500 in monthly Social Security benefits.