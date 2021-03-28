Sunday, March 28, 2021
Wildwood preparing to host free Easter Egg hunt at Millennium Park

Staff Report

The city of Wildwood is gearing up for its annual “Easter Eggstravaganza.”

The popular Easter egg hunt will be held Saturday, April 3 at Millennium Park, located at 1300 Huey St. The free event will last from 9 a.m. to noon, with the egg hunt starting at 10 a.m. Participants will enjoy music, games, pictures, prizes and more and should bring a basket for collecting eggs.

For more information, call (352) 461-0134 or email [email protected]. Participants are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

