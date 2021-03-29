Villager registered as sex offender arrested on DUI charge in golf cart

A Villager who admitted to drinking vodka and is a registered sex offender was arrested on a drunk driving charge in a golf cart.

David Alan Houston, 63, who lives at 2746 Edwards Lane in the Village of Lynnhaven, had been driving at 3:15 a.m. Monday in a golf cart in the area of Old School Road and County Road 466 when he aroused suspicion that he was driving while intoxicated, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

He had bloodshot, watery eyes and it appeared he had urinated on himself, the report said. He admitted he had been drinking vodka.

Houston is a registered sex offender, having been convicted in 1990 in Michigan of criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13. In 2016, the Pontiac, Mich. native was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Hernando County.

He failed field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .0258 and .0253 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, his third DUI arrest within 10 years, thereby enhancing it to a felony charge. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.