Monday, March 29, 2021
76.2 F
The Villages
Villager registered as sex offender arrested on DUI charge in golf cart

Meta Minton

David Houston

A Villager who admitted to drinking vodka and is a registered sex offender was arrested on a drunk driving charge in a golf cart.

David Alan Houston, 63, who lives at 2746 Edwards Lane in the Village of Lynnhaven, had been driving at 3:15 a.m. Monday in a golf cart in the area of Old School Road and County Road 466 when he aroused suspicion that he was driving while intoxicated, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

He had bloodshot, watery eyes and it appeared he had urinated on himself, the report said. He admitted he had been drinking vodka.

Houston is a registered sex offender, having been convicted in 1990 in Michigan of criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13. In 2016, the Pontiac, Mich. native was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Hernando County.

He failed field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .0258 and .0253 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence, his third DUI arrest within 10 years, thereby enhancing it to a felony charge. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Related Articles

Crime

South Carolina man arrested after allegedly waving firearm at motorist on I-75

A 28-year-old South Carolina man was arrested Sunday morning on Interstate 75 after being accused of flashing a firearm at another motorist.
Crime

Lady Lake man with criminal past jailed after fight over homemade shooting range

A Lady Lake man with a sordid criminal past who last year tried to convince law enforcement officers that he was “getting his life together” is back behind bars.
Crime

Passenger jailed after Wildwood Police find marijuana in vehicle during traffic stop

An Ocala woman found herself behind bars Sunday after Wildwood Police officers stopped a vehicle with an expired temporary license tag.
News

Churchill Street Recreation Center will be closed for pressure washing

The Churchill Street Recreation Center will be closed for quarterly pressure washing.
News

Boil water order notice issued after water main break near Hacienda golf course

A precautionary boil water order notice has been issued after a water main break near the Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course.
News

Villagers sharply divided on whether they’re ready to board cruise ships again

Villagers are sharply divided on whether they’re ready to board cruise ships again.
News

Sumter County elections official questions signatures on Reverse One Sumter petition

Sumter County's supervisor of elections is questioning the validity of more than 10,000 petition signatures gathered last year for the Reverse One Sumter campaign. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has the story.
