Villages VP of Sales reveals a few interesting facts in first day of testimony

Meta Minton

Jennifer Parr

The Villages VP of Sales Jennifer Parr revealed a few interesting facts in the first day of testimony in a federal trial Monday in federal court in Tampa:

• Parr said under oath that The Villages will double in size and that State Road 44 is now seen by the Morse family as the geographic center of the community.

• She described that when her family arrived in the early 1980s the original golf course, Silver Lake Executive Golf Course, looked more like a “cow pasture.” She said the golf course, which is about to undergo a major renovation thanks to the Amenity Authority Committee, was in poor shape. She also revealed she isn’t into the game. “Personally, I don’t golf,” she said.

• She said that 30 percent of the homes sold in The Villages are purchased by existing homeowners.

• When asked about the ownership of Citizens First Bank, she claimed ignorance. “I am not privy to who all the shareholders are,” she said. She admitted she is a shareholder.

