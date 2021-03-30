Tuesday, March 30, 2021
80 F
The Villages
type here...
HomeNews

Villages restauranteurs applaud measure against frivolous COVID-19 lawsuits

Larry D. Croom

Three Villages restauranteurs are applauding Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing a measure to protect the hospitality industry from frivolous COVID-19-related lawsuits – but they all vowed to continue practicing the measures that have allowed them to safely serve their customers throughout the pandemic.

The legislation titled SB 72 on Civil Liability for Damages Related COVID-19 went into effect Monday and protects Florida businesses, healthcare providers and the hospitality industry as long as they made good-faith efforts to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of the potentially deadly Coronavirus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, flanked by House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Senate President Wilton Simpson, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Republican lawmakers, signed a measure Monday protecting the hospitality and restaurant industry from frivolous COVID-19-related lawsuits.

DeSantis, who had a live band playing “With a Little Help From My Friends” before signing the bill in the Cabinet meeting room in Tallahassee on Monday, was joined by House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Senate President Wilton Simpson, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Republican lawmakers. He said he hoped the measure would prevent situations where business owners and government entities are afraid of facing lawsuits for conducting normal everyday activities.

Carol Dover, president and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, called the measure a good thing for the Sunshine State.

“Our hotels, restaurants and suppliers join other businesses across Florida in breathing a collective sigh of relief that they can continue to safely operate and welcome their guests without fear of nuisance litigation,” she said.

Elena Buell cleans tables in March 2020 at City Fire in Lake Sumter Landing. The staff at the popular eatery and its sister restaurant in Brownwood quickly began adhering to strict cleaning schedules when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the local area last year.

Fred Karimipour, who owns FMK Restaurant Group and seven eateries in The Villages, said as a small business owner he was glad to see the restaurant and hospitality industry gain a sense of security through the legislation.

“It gives us and our employees confidence as we continue to follow safety guidelines at our restaurants and provide a healthy and clean environment for our guests,” said Karimipour, who owns Bluefin Grill & Bar in Brownwood, The Chop House at Lake Sumter Landing, Belle Glade Country Club, Bonifay Country Club, Evans Prairie Country Club, Orange Blossom Hills Country Club and Scooples Ice Cream Parlor. “We are proud that we can officially say Florida will stay open for business.”
Gina Buell, who along with husband Mike owns the City Fire restaurants in Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood, cited the importance of everybody getting the COVID-19 vaccine and continuing the sanitation and safety measures that have now been in place more than a year.

“We have to keep it up and make sure we are providing a safe environment at all times,” she said. “That won’t change.”

Allen Musikantow, owner/operator of the Cody’s Original Roadhouse restaurants in Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood, agreed, adding that his staff will always continue to make the safety of their guests the top priority.

“It’s certainly a good thing to have,” he said of the protection against frivolous lawsuits. “Was I worried about it? No. We do what we do safely and hope there’s no exposure from it.”

Related Articles

News

Former Properties of The Villages representative agrees to settle with former boss

A second former Properties of The Villages representative has agreed to a settlement with her former boss.
Health

Sumter County reports significant spike in COVID-19-related deaths

The COVID-19 virus roared back to life across Florida and the tri-county area on Tuesday as the local death toll spiked in the area where the vast majority of Villages homes are located.
Crime

Duo jailed after running shoes and earrings stolen from Villages Belk store

A Leesburg man and a Vermont woman were arrested Friday afternoon after being accused of ripping off merchandise at a popular Villages department store.
News

Mulberry Dog Park to reopen after completion of new shades structure

The Mulberry Dog Park will soon reopen after the completion of a new shade structure for the comfort of those visiting the park.
Crime

Receptionist jailed on drug charges after found walking along County Road 466

A 32-year-old receptionist was jailed Friday morning on drug charges after a Lady Lake Police detective spotted her walking on County Road 466 near Rolling Acres Road.
Crime

Summerfield man nabbed on drug charges in Fruitland Park traffic stop

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars early Sunday morning after the truck he was riding in was stopped by a Fruitland Park Police officer for having an inoperable headlight.
News

Big Cypress Recreation Center to be closed for maintenance

The Big Cypress Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance.
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more