Villages restauranteurs applaud measure against frivolous COVID-19 lawsuits

Three Villages restauranteurs are applauding Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing a measure to protect the hospitality industry from frivolous COVID-19-related lawsuits – but they all vowed to continue practicing the measures that have allowed them to safely serve their customers throughout the pandemic.

The legislation titled SB 72 on Civil Liability for Damages Related COVID-19 went into effect Monday and protects Florida businesses, healthcare providers and the hospitality industry as long as they made good-faith efforts to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of the potentially deadly Coronavirus.

DeSantis, who had a live band playing “With a Little Help From My Friends” before signing the bill in the Cabinet meeting room in Tallahassee on Monday, was joined by House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Senate President Wilton Simpson, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Republican lawmakers. He said he hoped the measure would prevent situations where business owners and government entities are afraid of facing lawsuits for conducting normal everyday activities.

Carol Dover, president and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, called the measure a good thing for the Sunshine State.

“Our hotels, restaurants and suppliers join other businesses across Florida in breathing a collective sigh of relief that they can continue to safely operate and welcome their guests without fear of nuisance litigation,” she said.

Fred Karimipour, who owns FMK Restaurant Group and seven eateries in The Villages, said as a small business owner he was glad to see the restaurant and hospitality industry gain a sense of security through the legislation.

“It gives us and our employees confidence as we continue to follow safety guidelines at our restaurants and provide a healthy and clean environment for our guests,” said Karimipour, who owns Bluefin Grill & Bar in Brownwood, The Chop House at Lake Sumter Landing, Belle Glade Country Club, Bonifay Country Club, Evans Prairie Country Club, Orange Blossom Hills Country Club and Scooples Ice Cream Parlor. “We are proud that we can officially say Florida will stay open for business.”

Gina Buell, who along with husband Mike owns the City Fire restaurants in Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood, cited the importance of everybody getting the COVID-19 vaccine and continuing the sanitation and safety measures that have now been in place more than a year.

“We have to keep it up and make sure we are providing a safe environment at all times,” she said. “That won’t change.”

Allen Musikantow, owner/operator of the Cody’s Original Roadhouse restaurants in Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood, agreed, adding that his staff will always continue to make the safety of their guests the top priority.

“It’s certainly a good thing to have,” he said of the protection against frivolous lawsuits. “Was I worried about it? No. We do what we do safely and hope there’s no exposure from it.”