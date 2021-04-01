Thursday, April 1, 2021
Florida sees significant spike in COVID-19 cases and 71 more deaths

Larry D. Croom

Florida reported the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since early March on Thursday as 71 more deaths were reported across the Sunshine State.

Two more local residents also lost their battle with the fast-spreading virus – one in Marion County and one in Lake County. They are among the 1,784 deaths reported in the tri-county area, the 34,143 in Florida and the 552,957 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,064,525 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 6,790 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 2,026,083 are residents. A total of 83,047 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,615 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 85,373 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 32 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 4 for a total of 4,496;
  • Leesburg up 10 for a total of 4,077;
  • Summerfield up 6 for a total of 1,819;
  • Wildwood up 4 for a total of 1,016;
  • Belleview up 4 for a total of 1,271;
  • Oxford up 2 for a total of 505; and
  • Fruitland Park up 2 for a total of 752.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 64,693 – increase of 180
  • Deaths: 1,784
  • Hospitalizations: 3,955

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,812 – increase of 22
  • Deaths: 257
  • Hospitalizations: 558
  • Vaccinations: 74,717 (51,404 both doses)
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,137), Wildwood (1,016), Bushnell (950), Coleman (842) and Oxford (505).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 26,776 – increase of 97
  • Deaths: 607
  • Hospitalizations: 1,420
  • Vaccinations: 121,641 (72,195 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,042), Leesburg (4,077), Eustis (2,363), Mount Dora (1,998) and Tavares (1,895). The Villages also is reporting 177 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 29,105 – increase of 61
  • Deaths: 920
  • Hospitalizations: 1,977
  • Vaccinations: 98,353 (59,660 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (21,309), Summerfield (1,819), Dunnellon (1,332), Belleview (1,271) and Silver Springs (624). The Villages also is reporting 182 cases.

