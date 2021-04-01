Thursday, April 1, 2021
Lopez Legacy Country Club employee accused of battering elderly victim

Larry D. Croom

Jonathan Paul Stempky
Jonathan Paul Stempky

An employee of the Nancy Lopez Legacy Country Club in The Villages was jailed Wednesday night after an elderly victim claimed he pushed her into a wall and through a bedroom door.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies spoke with a woman who said she had been in a verbal altercation with 40-year-old Jonathan Paul Stempky because he allegedly batters her friend, who is 65 years or age or older. She said in the past she has seen Stempky push the victim, take away her keys and lock her out of the garage. She added that Stempky, of Summerfield, had threatened her and told her to stay away from the victim, the report says.

Deputies spoke with the victim, who claimed Stempky is “constantly pushing her and shoving her into the walls.” She said she is constantly in fear because of how Stempky treats her, the report says, adding that the victim had several bruises on the upper part of both arms.

During the investigation, Stempky returned to the residence and claimed he had never “laid his hands on the victim” and an argument between the two Wednesday didn’t take place. Stempky then changed his story several times, saying there was an argument in the street and he was only at the location for about 45 seconds before heading back to work.

Stempky was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older. He was being held on $1,500 bond and is due in court May 4 at 9 a.m., jail records show.

The sheriff’s office report doesn’t specify Stempky’s position at Lopez Legacy Country Club. His address in Summerfield also was redacted from the report and it was unclear if he lives with the victim or the relationship between the two.

Related Articles

News

Former sales reps for The Villages skewered on witness stand in federal trial

A high-profile attorney working on behalf of Properties of The Villages relentlessly grilled two former top performers who are being sued by their former boss in a federal trial in Tampa.
News

Work will impact golf cart traffic near Turtle Mound Water Tower 

Work will impact golf cart traffic over the next several weeks near the Turtle Mound Water Tower. We've got details. 
Crime

Villager’s adult son arrested after visit to known drug house in La Zamora

A Villager’s adult son with a long criminal history was arrested after visiting a known drug house in the Village of La Zamora.
Health

Florida sees significant spike in COVID-19 cases and 71 more deaths

Florida reported the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since early March on Thursday as 71 more deaths were reported across the Sunshine State.
Crime

Woman admits to ‘problem with stealing’ after arrest at Belk in The Villages

A woman who admitted she has a “problem with stealing” was arrested with more than $200 worth of clothing stolen from Belk in The Villages.
Crime

Lady Lake man arrested in alleged attack on woman’s man friend

A Lady Lake man has been arrested in an alleged attack on a woman’s man friend.
Crime

Wildwood woman jailed on burglary charge after discovery of latex glove

A Wildwood woman was jailed after she was caught allegedly rummaging through an acquaintance’s belongings.
