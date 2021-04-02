Friday, April 2, 2021
Maddalena Pizzo

Staff Report

On Thursday, March 25, 2021, Maddalena Pizzo (Benigno), loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away at the age of 100.

Maddalena was born December 24, 1920 in Belmonte Mezzagno,Palermo, Sicily to Vincenzo and Ninfa (Bottino) Benigno (deceased). Her three brothers are Benedetto (deceased) (Angelina) (deceased) Benigno, Francesco (Adriana) Benigno, Luigi (Ionina) Benigno from Sicily.

Maddalena married Isidoro Pizzo January 9, 1938. They began their passage to the United States, first in Philadelphia, PA, then Williamstown, NJ, Escondido, CA and eventually to The Villages, FL They raised six children; Josephine Spadaro (Robert), Fina Jennings (James), Nina Coladonato (George), Mary Muratore (Ronald, deceased), Anthony Pizzo (deceased) (Ruth) and JoAnn Ormsby (Robert).  Her Grandchildren are, Robby, Terry, Lainie, Jimmy, Chris, Georgie, Tina, Dante, Gino, Mario, Trina, Adrienne, Dorian, Tye, John, and Connie. 21 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

Maddalena’s schooling was in Sicily, including a vocation in sewing which she had as a career. She made countless gifts for family and friends. She made school gowns and wedding gowns for her 5 daughters. She also was a beautician (owner). Her talents are self-taught in all areas of arts and crafts, ceramics, jewelry, topiary (Easter baskets and animals); upholstery, gardening; sanding floors, painting, wall papering for her home.  She loved to learn. She had determination and a never quit attitude; especially in knitting and crocheting, if one stitch were not right, she would rip it out and do it until it was perfect. She was constantly challenging herself.

Maddalena made an impression on everyone and was curious and confident. She won awards for her baking, cooking recipes in California. She cured Olives and dried figs from her own back yard. She volunteered as an usher at the Art Center in Escondido, Ca. and in the Villages, Fl she helped with Operation Shoebox.

She had many hobbies and loved to participate at family table games and the Italian game of Bocci and the best was she loved to win! Everyone who met Maddalena Pizzo was gifted with a memory of an exceptionally beautiful, driven, strong, independent Lady. She lived life “her way”.

Donations in Memory of Maddalena Pizzo may be made to St. Judes Hospital for Children.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. A funeral mass will be held on April 8, 2021 at the St. Timothy, RC Church at 8:30 AM. The church is located at 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL 32159, phone (352) 753-0989.   She will be interred with her husband in Escondido, California.

The funeral mass will be live streamed and is available at: Sttimothycc.com

