Summerfield man arrested in alleged theft of Harley-Davidson motorcycle

Meta Minton

Dylan Veith
Dylan Veith

A Summerfield man was arrested in the alleged theft of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle after he was found hiding Wednesday afternoon in a home in rural Lady Lake.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies provided a tip to Lake County sheriff’s deputies that 39-year-old Dylan Veith could be found at 40105 Palm St. in Lady Lake. When they arrived on the scene, they found a silver Harley-Davidson motorcycle parked outside the residence.

Deputies knocked on the door several times before a man finally came to the door. Deputies asked the man if Veith was present. He said Veith was not there. The man gave deputies permission to search the home. Veith, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, was found in a cutout in the wall, six feet off the ground and behind a picture frame.

Veith was arrested on charges of grand theft, resisting arrest and a parole violation. He was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.

