Saturday, April 3, 2021
Villages Rotary Club members help South Sumter students with service projects

Larry D. Croom

Members of the Rotary Club of The Villages made a special trip to South Sumter High School to help students with their service projects.

Sshs Rotary Interact Club 1
Members of the Rotary Club of The Villages traveled to South Sumter High School in Bushnell recently to support the Interact Club and get their cars washed.

The members visited to the school on Saturday, March 20 to get their cars washed and help the Rotary Interact Club raise money.

“Our club sponsors this Interact Club at South Sumter,” said Rotary member Susan Bodenner. “We’re so proud of this club and the projects they take on.”

Sshs Rotartyy Interact Club 3
Rotary Club President Gay Ratcliff Seamens poses with members of the South Sumter High School Interact Club.

Day Durham and Savannah Lister, co-presidents of the South Sumter High Scholol Interact Club, have worked with their members to raise awareness about bullying and take steps in their school to prevent those kinds of incidents.

The students also have made recycling one of their priority projects.

“We have put the spotlight on the need for our high school to be proactive in recycling,” Durham said. “Our club thinks this is very important.”

Sshs Rotary Interact Club 2
Members of the South Sumter High School Rotary Interact Club washed cars on a recent Saturday to raise money for their service projects.

The club’s supervising teacher, Kevin Hanson, was pleased that the members of the Interact Club arrived in their new club shirts for the car wash.

“In the end, they raised $410 for club projects,” Hanson said. “I’m excited to see how they decide to use the funds. They’re really developing leadership skills and have a strong interest in service above self.  You could see that during the car wash.”

Rotary President Gay Ratcliff Seamens agreed.

“These students were so much fun to be with today,” she said. “They energized me! We are really proud of this Interact Club.”

