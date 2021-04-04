Sunday, April 4, 2021
The Villages
More than 4,700 new COVID-19 cases in Florida as vaccines open to all adults

Larry D. Croom

Florida reported more than 4,700 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 more fatalities Sunday as the state geared up to offer vaccinations to adults of all ages.

Beginning Monday, adults age 18 and above are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines across the Sunshine state. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement that he was removing the age eligibility requirements in late March after more than 3.2 million people age 65 and older – more than 70 percent of the Sunshine State’s seniors – had received doses of the coveted vaccinations.

As of Sunday, more than 6.2 million Floridians had been vaccinated – with more than 3.6 million having received both doses. Of those, 1,898,439 have been administered to seniors ages 65-74 years of age, followed by 1,284,975 in the 55-64 age group and 1,108,181 in the 75-84-year-old category.

In the tri-county area, 304,002 residents have been vaccinated. Of those, 196,530 have received both doses of the vaccine, Florida Department of Health statistics show.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,081,826 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,794 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 2,042,881 are residents. A total of 83,177 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,698 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 34,328 deaths and 85,748 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 21 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 7 for a total of 4,516;
  • Leesburg up 6 for a total of 4,098;
  • Wildwood up 2 for a total of 1,024;
  • Lady Lake up 2 for a total of 1,612;
  • Fruitland Park up 2 for a total of 760; and
  • Summerfield up 2 for a total of 1,829.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 65,111 – increase of 110
  • Deaths: 1,797
  • Hospitalizations: 3,965

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,868 – increase of 16
  • Deaths: 261
  • Hospitalizations: 561
  • Vaccinations: 75,978 (54,577 both doses)
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,155), Wildwood (1,024), Bushnell (956), Coleman (844) and Oxford (507).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 26,983 – increase of 59
  • Deaths: 610
  • Hospitalizations: 1,421
  • Vaccinations: 126,369 (77,604 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,103), Leesburg (4,098), Eustis (2,374), Mount Dora (2,015) and Tavares (1,906). The Villages also is reporting 178 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 29,260 – increase of 35
  • Deaths: 926
  • Hospitalizations: 1,983
  • Vaccinations: 101,655 (64,349 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (21,424), Summerfield (1,829), Dunnellon (1,343), Belleview (1,277) and Silver Springs (631). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

