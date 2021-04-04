Sunday, April 4, 2021
Villages Trap Skeet & Sporting Clays Club preparing for annual club championship

Staff Report

Members of The Villages Trap Skeet & Sporting Clays Club are gearing up for their club championship.

Members of The Villages Trap Skeet & Sporting Clays Club practice for their upcoming club championship, which gets under way April 19.

Members of the group came together recently to practice for the 19th annual program. It will feature five different clay shooting contests on April 19, 23 and 29. Awards and trophies will be presented to the winners in all events, with a “Top Gun” being named from those completing all events.

An awards ceremony will be held Thursday, April 29, with a brown bag lunch. Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer will be the guest speaker.

For more information, visit www.VTSSC.org. The deadline to apply is Thursday, April 15.

