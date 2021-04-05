12% of federal prison COVID-19 cases reported at Coleman facility

Twelve percent of the COVID-19 cases reported in federal prisons across the United States are at the massive facility in Coleman – just a stone’s throw from some of the newest homes in The Villages.

On Monday, the prison was reporting 141 cases among staff members and 57 among inmates. All told, the federal prison system is reporting 1,268 cases among staff members and 371 among the inmate population.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country last year, four Bureau of Prison staff members have succumbed to COVID-19, with one of those being at the Coleman facility. A total of 228 federal inmates also have succumbed to the virus, with five of those being at Coleman.

The complete COVID-19 breakdown at the Coleman prison includes:

Low-security wing: 56 inmate cases, 28 staff cases, one inmate death, one staff death, 193 inmates recovered and 14 staff members recovered.

Medium-security wing: 47 staff cases, three inmate deaths, 334 inmates recovered and nine staff members recovered.

High-security wings: One inmate case, 66 staff cases, one inmate death, 312 inmates recovered and 39 staff members recovered.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,085,306 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,480 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 2,046,280 are residents. A total of 83,184 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,702 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 34,364 deaths and 85,800 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 17 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 3 for a total of 4,519;

Leesburg up 5 for a total of 4,103;

Belleview up 4 for a total of 1,281;

Wildwood up 2 for a total of 1,026;

Summerfield up 2 for a total of 1,831; and

Lady Lake up 1 for a total of 1,613.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 65,202 – increase of 91

Deaths: 1,796

Hospitalizations: 3,971

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 8,880 – increase of 12

Deaths: 260

Hospitalizations: 560

Vaccinations: 76,057 (54,844 both doses)

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,158), Wildwood (1,026), Bushnell (957), Coleman (844) and Oxford (507).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 27,028 – increase of 45

Deaths: 611

Hospitalizations: 1,421

Vaccinations: 126,846 (78,037 both doses)

Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,119), Leesburg (4,103), Eustis (2,376), Mount Dora (2,020) and Tavares (1,907). The Villages also is reporting 178 cases.

MARION COUNTY