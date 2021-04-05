Monday, April 5, 2021
75.8 F
The Villages
type here...
HomeCrime

12% of federal prison COVID-19 cases reported at Coleman facility

Larry D. Croom

Twelve percent of the COVID-19 cases reported in federal prisons across the United States are at the massive facility in Coleman – just a stone’s throw from some of the newest homes in The Villages.

On Monday, the prison was reporting 141 cases among staff members and 57 among inmates. All told, the federal prison system is reporting 1,268 cases among staff members and 371 among the inmate population.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country last year, four Bureau of Prison staff members have succumbed to COVID-19, with one of those being at the Coleman facility. A total of 228 federal inmates also have succumbed to the virus, with five of those being at Coleman.

The complete COVID-19 breakdown at the Coleman prison includes:

  • Low-security wing: 56 inmate cases, 28 staff cases, one inmate death, one staff death, 193 inmates recovered and 14 staff members recovered.
  • Medium-security wing: 47 staff cases, three inmate deaths, 334 inmates recovered and nine staff members recovered.
  • High-security wings: One inmate case, 66 staff cases, one inmate death, 312 inmates recovered and 39 staff members recovered.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,085,306 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 3,480 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 2,046,280 are residents. A total of 83,184 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,702 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 34,364 deaths and 85,800 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 17 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 3 for a total of 4,519;
  • Leesburg up 5 for a total of 4,103;
  • Belleview up 4 for a total of 1,281;
  • Wildwood up 2 for a total of 1,026;
  • Summerfield up 2 for a total of 1,831; and
  • Lady Lake up 1 for a total of 1,613.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 65,202 – increase of 91
  • Deaths: 1,796
  • Hospitalizations: 3,971

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,880 – increase of 12
  • Deaths: 260
  • Hospitalizations: 560
  • Vaccinations: 76,057 (54,844 both doses)
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,158), Wildwood (1,026), Bushnell (957), Coleman (844) and Oxford (507).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 27,028 – increase of 45
  • Deaths: 611
  • Hospitalizations: 1,421
  • Vaccinations: 126,846 (78,037 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,119), Leesburg (4,103), Eustis (2,376), Mount Dora (2,020) and Tavares (1,907). The Villages also is reporting 178 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 29,294 – increase of 69
  • Deaths: 925
  • Hospitalizations: 1,990
  • Vaccinations: 101,946 (64,443 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (21,446), Summerfield (1,831), Dunnellon (1,343), Belleview (1,281) and Silver Springs (634). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

Related Articles

News

Restaurant in The Villages shuts down for complete fumigation

A restaurant in The Villages was shut down Monday for complete fumigation. Villages-News.com's David Towns has the story.
Crime

Villager arrested after allegedly damaging woman’s car in handicapped parking

A Villager was arrested after allegedly damaging a woman’s car parked in a handicapped parking spot at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Crime

Intoxicated man arrested after thrown out of popular bar at Brownwood

An intoxicated man was arrested after he was thrown out of a bar at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Crime

Hairdresser jailed after disturbance at Spanish Springs nightspot

A hairdresser was jailed after a disturbance at a popular nightspot at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Crime

Villager’s adult son arrested while pumping gas at Trailwinds Village

A Villager’s adult son was arrested at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood.
Crime

Teen arrested after allegedly stealing sweaters from store in The Villages

A teenager was arrested after allegedly stealing clothing from a store in The Villages.
Crime

Summerfield man once nabbed in hit-and-run crash at Villages gate back in jail

A Summerfield man who was once arrested for a hit-and-run crash in a Villages roundabout is back behind bars after his vehicle was spotted Sunday night by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy as it drifted across a local roadway.
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more