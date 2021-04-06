Puc Puggy DAR members to learn about Guardian Ad Litem and honor volunteers

Members of the Puc Puggy Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution are preparing to learn about the Guardian Ad Litem Program as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Diana Gisonni, director of recruiting and training, 5th Circuit Court, will speak at the group’s meeting Friday, April 16 at Saddlebrook Recreation Center. The meeting will last from 1-3:50 p.m. and also will include “Volunteer Appreciation” to recognize the many chapter volunteers.

Reservations to attend the meeting are required by Tuesday, April 13. Attendees can choose from an optional box lunch of chicken/walnut salad on a croissant or a turkey/bacon/avocado wrap from La Hacienda Catering. Send a check for $12 for the optional lunch made out to Puc Puggy Chapter 3117-FL, NSDAR to Sue Smith, 8463 S.E. 177th Penman Place, The Villages, FL 32162-2891.

Those who want to attend but don’t plan on eating can send an email to mamanukes@gmail.com. Also, members should be advised that the group’s website has moved to http://fssdar.com/pucpuggy/.