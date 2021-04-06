Speeding teen driver nabbed with cocaine on Rolling Acres Road 

A speeding teenage driver on Rolling Acres Road was arrested with cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Jake Samuel Nida, 19, of Ocala, was driving a silver Chrysler sedan at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he was caught on radar traveling at 67 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone on Rolling Acres Road at Oak Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A check revealed Nida was wanted on a Marion County warrant. He was found to be in possession of .57 grams of cocaine and two pipes.

He was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.

Nida had been arrested last year after a lady friend said he had forcibly removed her shorts.