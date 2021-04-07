7 more local COVID-19 deaths as state’s positivity rate climbs after spring break

Seven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continued to be reported Wednesday across Florida and the positivity rate increased – possibly because of the recent influx of high school and college students from across the country celebrating spring break.

Florida’s positivity rate increased 6.89 percent to 6.95 percent following more than 83,000 tests being conducted Tuesday. Marion County also saw its seven-day positivity increase this week from 3.2 percent to 5.2 percent – an occurrence Mark Lander, director of the Department of Health in Marion County, told county commissioners on Tuesday was quite likely connected to spring breakers coming into the area. He also said that many residents appear to be getting tested at medical facilities and pharmacies, which has greatly reduced the number of people taking advantage of the county’s drive-through site at the Southeastern Pavilion.

Six of the latest fatalities were in Marion County and the other one was in Sumter County. They are among the 1,807 deaths in the tri-county area, the 34,476 across Florida and the 558,931 across the country, statistics from the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University show.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,096,747 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 5,885 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 2,057,359 are residents. A total of 83,327 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,729 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 34,476 deaths and 86,292 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 44 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages for a cumulative total of 15,841. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 6 for a total of 4,530;

Leesburg up 14 for a total of 4,124;

Fruitland Park up 9 for a total of 769;

Lady Lake up 5 for a total of 1,620;

Belleview up 5 for a total of 1,290;

Summerfield up 2 for a total of 1,834;

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 2 for a total of 137;

Wildwood up 1 for a total of 1,028; and

Oxford up 1 for a total of 509.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 65,455 – increase of 161

Deaths: 1,807

Hospitalizations: 3,998

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 8,909 – increase of 23

Deaths: 263

Hospitalizations: 563

Vaccinations: 76,539 (56,601 both doses)

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,168), Wildwood (1,028), Bushnell (960), Coleman (844) and Oxford (509).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 27,173 – increase of 92

Deaths: 611

Hospitalizations: 1,430

Vaccinations: 130,741 (81,025 both doses)

Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,158), Leesburg (4,124), Eustis (2,387), Mount Dora (2,026) and Tavares (1,914). The Villages also is reporting 178 cases.

MARION COUNTY