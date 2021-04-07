AAC accepts $5.9 million bid for construction of new recreation center

By Meta Minton

The Amenity Authority Committee has accepted a $5.9 million bid for the construction of a new recreation center.

The committee unanimously voted on Wednesday to accept the bid from Mark Cook Builders Inc. for the construction of the new First Responders Recreation Center. It will be built at the home of the former First Baptist Church in the Marion County section of The Villages. In 2018, the AAC purchased 18 acres and the former church building for $2 million.

The existing 9,446 square-foot building will be renovated to include a 1,338 square-foot addition to house a kiln room, storage closet and screened porch for an art room. The project also includes the construction of enhanced outdoor amenities, including three sports courts, an 18-hole putt ’n play course with a starter pavilion/restroom, resort-style pool with restroom, fire pit area, corn toss, two additional restrooms to service the outdoor amenities, shade structures, expanded perimeter walking trail with outdoor fitness equipment and a multi-use field. 

An overview of the plan for the First Responders Recreation Center.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in May.

The $5.9 million bid came in lower than the $6.41 million estimate for the project.

The theme of the recreation center will pay tribute to first responders, including Villagers who served in those roles. They will be asked to submit memorabilia from their days as first responders.

7 more local COVID-19 deaths as state's positivity rate climbs after spring break

Health
Seven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases of the virus continued to be reported Wednesday across Florida and the positivity rate increased – possibly because of the recent influx of spring breakers.
Sumter County commissioner and wife land in center of heated debate over dog

News
Next week is National Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week and Sumter County commissioners marked the occasion Tuesday night with a heated debate about a neighbor dispute over a family dog.
Fuel site management contract approved at $1 million depot bought from Developer

News
The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a fuel site management contract for a depot purchased last year for $1 million from the Developer.
Amenity Authority Committee member resigns due to health reasons

News
A member of the Amenity Authority Committee has resigned due to health reasons.
Man sought after physical altercation breaks out at Villages grocery store

Crime
Sumter County sheriff's detectives are searching for a man connected to a recent physical altercation at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Vast expansion of The Villages eating up tee times

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident describes the difficulty in getting a tee time in The Villages due to the vast expansion south of State Road 44.
The filibuster is not in our Constitution

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident contends it's time to get rid of the filibuster.
Embattled quarterback still has a job in the NFL

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Palo Alto resident offers his thoughts about an embattled quarterback who still has a job in the NFL. Read his Letter to the Editor.
