One more local COVID-19 fatality as Florida tops 2.1 million cases of deadly virus

By Larry D. Croom

One more local resident has succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 2.1 million cumulative cases of the virus and reported an increase Thursday of more than 7,900 new positive test results – a spike many believe could be the result of thousands of spring breakers recently visiting the Sunshine State.

The latest local fatality was a resident of Lake County. That death is among the 1,808 in the tri-county area, the 34,562 in Florida and the 559,965 across the country, according to statistics provided by the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,104,686 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 7,939 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 2,065,122 are residents. A total of 83,402 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,763 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 86,499 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 1 for a total of 4,530;
  • Lady Lake up 12 for a total of 1,632;
  • Leesburg up 8 for a total of 4,132;
  • Wildwood up 4 for a total of 1,032;
  • Summerfield up 2 for a total of 1,836;
  • Belleview up 2 for a total of 1,292;
  • Fruitland Park up 1 for a total of 771; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 138.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 65,688 – increase of 233
  • Deaths: 1,808
  • Hospitalizations: 4,014

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,923 – increase of 14
  • Deaths: 263
  • Hospitalizations: 562
  • Vaccinations: 76,790 (57,972 both doses)
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,169), Wildwood (1,032), Bushnell (965), Coleman (845) and Oxford (508).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 27,321 – increase of 148
  • Deaths: 612
  • Hospitalizations: 1,446
  • Vaccinations: 133,097 (82,637 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,205), Leesburg (4,132), Eustis (2,404), Mount Dora (2,039) and Tavares (1,923). The Villages also is reporting 178 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 29,444 – increase of 71
  • Deaths: 933
  • Hospitalizations: 2,006
  • Vaccinations: 106,668 (68,697 both doses)
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (21,554), Summerfield (1,836), Dunnellon (1,350), Belleview (1,292) and Silver Springs (636). The Villages also is reporting 183 cases.

