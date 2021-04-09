Woman arrested at Tikki Hut after passenger tosses cigarette from car

By Meta Minton

Amaris Sharde Stokes
Amaris Sharde Stokes

A woman was arrested at the Tikki Hut in Oxford after a passenger tossed a cigarette from her automobile.

Amaris Sharde Stokes, 32, of Leesburg, was driving a car shortly before midnight on Wednesday on U.S. 301 just north of Oxford Oaks Lane when an officer noticed the embers of a burning cigarette being discarded from the driver’s side rear passenger window, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop initiated at the Tikki Hut on County Road 466 East, a passenger in Stokes’ car admitted she had tossed out the cigarette.

The officer noticed the distinct aroma of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. A Good Times cigar wrapper was located in the front driver’s door panel and it contained several burnt rolled cigars containing a green leafy substance determined to be marijuana. A metal grinder and smoking pipe were found in Stokes’ purse. A bag containing a white crystal substance, identified as methamphetamine, was found in a clear plastic bag in the car.

Stokes admitted the marijuana belonged to her. However, she would not claim ownership of the methamphetamine. Stokes told the officer she gives rides to many different people.

“She proceeded to tell me she has a lot of ‘crackheads’ in her vehicle,” the officer wrote in the the arrest report.

Stokes was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.

The passenger was issued a written warning for disposing of a lighted substance.

