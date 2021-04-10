CDD 4 officials want Community Watch to get aggressive on sign removal

By Meta Minton

Community Development District 4 supervisors want Community Watch to get aggressive on sign removal.

Supervisor Cliff Wiener at Friday’s board of supervisors meeting told Community Watch Chief Nehemiah Wolfe that he believes Community Watch personnel have been less than aggressive about pulling signs that have been improperly placed in CDD 4’s right of way. CDD 4, located in the Marion County section of The Villages, is in the unique position of owning its roads.

Last year, CDD 4 supervisors voted to begin enforcing its prohibition on signs after years of essentially looking the other way. Now with the change in policy, supervisors have indicated they’d like to see more signs pulled up by Community Watch.

“I can assure you they are driving by signs on district property that have been there for weeks. I think these signs are starting to take over our streets,” Wiener said.

Wolfe said it’s a fine line between seizing a sign and trespassing and Community Watch personnel try to err on the side of caution.

Assistant District Manager Carrie Duckett agreed with Wolfe.

“If it is not clearly in the road right of way they will not take them. They are not out there with measuring tape,” Duckett said.

Supervisor Cary Sternberg countered that perhaps it’s time for Community Watch to start carrying measuring tapes.

“If there is a question at all on a sign, they need to bring that back to you, sir, for guidance as to whether they need to go back and pull the sign,” Sternberg told Wolfe.

Supervisor Mark Hayes, who comes from a law enforcement background, offered a little insight.

“The drivers aren’t getting out of the car and notifying the owner that it’s potentially in violation. It has to be instilled in your people. If we don’t do it, it’s never going to get done,” Hayes told Wolfe.

Headlines

The Villages suing Lady Lake over rejection of apartments at Spanish Springs

News
The Villages is suing the Town of Lady Lake over the rejection of a plan for apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more

Villager escapes prosecution in dispute over parking in villa community

Crime
A Villager will escape prosecution in a dispute over parking in his villa community.
Read more

Florida sees another COVID-19 spike as tri-county area tops 66,000 cases

Health
Two more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida saw another of day of significant increases in new cases of the virus and the tri-county area hit another milestone by surpassing 66,000 cumulative cases of the potentially deadly illness.
Read more

Headlines

The Villages suing Lady Lake over rejection of apartments at Spanish Springs

News
The Villages is suing the Town of Lady Lake over the rejection of a plan for apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more

Villager escapes prosecution in dispute over parking in villa community

Crime
A Villager will escape prosecution in a dispute over parking in his villa community.
Read more

Florida sees another COVID-19 spike as tri-county area tops 66,000 cases

Health
Two more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida saw another of day of significant increases in new cases of the virus and the tri-county area hit another milestone by surpassing 66,000 cumulative cases of the potentially deadly illness.
Read more

Villager who retired as aircraft engineer shares his pursuit of the American Dream

News
A Villager who retired after a 45-year career with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft wrote a memoir describing his life as part of the ‘American Dream Family’ after moving to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Villages-News.com’s John Prince has the story.
Read more

Sign up for Sumter Sheriff Bill Farmer’s charity golf tourney at Tierra Del Sol

News
Players wishing to participate in Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer’s upcoming annual charity golf tournament can sign up at the Tierra Del Sol Golf Course.
Read more

Residents of villa community petition for chance to dress up their driveways

News
Residents of a villa community in The Villages have petitioned for the chance to dress up their driveways.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

There are legitimate questions to be asked about quality of infrastructure in The Villages

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Gilchrist reader, in a Letter to Editor, points to the recent water main break at Colony Plaza as evidence that there are legitimate questions to be asked about the quality of infrastructure in The Villages.
Read more

Bad Parking is not the American way

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Pine Hills resident objects to Villages-News.com’s Bad Parking feature and contends it is not the American way. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more

President Biden wants to nominate unabashed gun-grabber

Letters to the Editor
Congressman Daniel Webster, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that President Biden wants to nominate an “unabashed gun-grabber” to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos