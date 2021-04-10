Sign up for Sumter Sheriff Bill Farmer’s charity golf tourney at Tierra Del Sol

By Larry D. Croom

Players wishing to participate in Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer’s upcoming annual charity golf tournament can sign up at the Tierra Del Sol Golf Course.

The 22nd annual event will be held June 5 at the popular golf course in The Villages. Proceeds from the event will benefit youth in the community by promoting sports, community projects and education scholarships. The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cost to play is $98 per person and the event will include prizes for winning teams, a hole-in-one prize car sponsored by George Nahas Chevrolet, a hole-in-one prize golf cart sponsored by The Villages Golf Cars, an online silent auction and golf mulligans (two for $5 or $20 for a team of four).

A variety of sponsorship levels also are available for area business to take advantage of. Businesses that want their names on the event sponsor board should have their forms and money turned in by May. 19. Sponsor checks should be made out to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Benevolent Fund and can be mailed to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Village Annex, 8033 County Road 466, The Villages FL, 32162.

Also, in-kind sponsorship opportunities also are available. Those who make those donations will have their names included on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the golf tournament will look different to participants than it has in the past. There will be no awards banquet, continental breakfast or lunch. The 4-person step-aside scramble will operate with tee times assigned by Tierra Del Sol instead of the traditional shotgun start. Tee times will be based on first registered, first served.

This year’s tournament will be open to 192 players instead of the usual 288. Face coverings and social distancing also will be highly encouraged throughout the event.

For more information, call the Tierra Del Sol Golf Shop at (352) 750-4600. Questions also can be sent via email to [email protected].

Proceeds will be used for college scholarships for high school students, including those at The Villages High School; athletic clubs such as Dixie Youth League, Pop Warner, soccer leagues and softball for boys and girls; Cops & Kids Day for several communities in Sumter County; Project Graduation and other school-related clubs; science fairs for middle and high schools in Sumter County; and the Positive Behavior Support Program administered by Sumter County Schools.

