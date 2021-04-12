Wildwood’s Selective Enforcement Unit arrests man in Village of Chitty Chatty

The Wildwood Police Department’s Selective Enforcement Unit arrested a man Friday night in the Village of Chitty Chatty.

Officers arrived at 8:42 p.m. at 4836 John Cramer Circle in the Julia Villas in the Village of Chitty Chatty where they found 42-year-old Jeffrey-Michael Stewart, who was wanted on Sumter County warrants seeking to revoke his bond from a Feb. 3 drug arrest in Wildwood. The officers spotted Stewart in the home’s garage.

When the Colorado Springs, Colo. native saw the police officers, he ran into the home and “slammed” the door, according to an arrest report. An officer “forcefully entered” the residence and Stewart was taken into custody. While an officer was patting down Stewart, he leaned against a patrol car and “intentionally” broke the bulbous end of a methamphetamine pipe he had in his pocket.

Stewart, who was arrested in March in a theft case at Shooters World in The Villages, was arrested on charges of attempting to destroy evidence and resisting arrest. He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.