Landscaper with marijuana jailed after caught driving without license

A landscaper with marijuana was jailed after he was caught driving without a license in Lady Lake.

Matthew Duval Dampier, 33, of Ocala, in the wee hours Tuesday was driving a white Ford pickup eastbound on Lake Griffin Road when a Lake County sheriff’s deputy noticed that the vehicle had only one working taglight. A traffic stop was initiated at Grays Airport Road and Lake Griffin Road.

The West Palm Beach native admitted his driver’s license had been suspended due to a driving under the influence conviction, according to an arrest report. A bag of marijuana was discovered in his pocket during a pat down.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $11,000 bond.