Landscaper with marijuana jailed after caught driving without license

By Meta Minton

Matthew Duval Dampier
Matthew Duval Dampier

A landscaper with marijuana was jailed after he was caught driving without a license in Lady Lake.

Matthew Duval Dampier, 33, of Ocala, in the wee hours Tuesday was driving a white Ford pickup eastbound on Lake Griffin Road when a Lake County sheriff’s deputy noticed that the vehicle had only one working taglight. A traffic stop was initiated at Grays Airport Road and Lake Griffin Road.

The West Palm Beach native admitted his driver’s license had been suspended due to a driving under the influence conviction, according to an arrest report. A bag of marijuana was discovered in his pocket during a pat down.

He was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $11,000 bond.

Headlines

Longtime VHA official wants to be appointed to Amenity Authority Committee

News
A longtime Villages Homeowners Advocates official wants to be appointed to the Amenity Authority Committee.
Read more

South Sumter Middle School student wins first place at state science fair

News
South Sumter Middle School eighth-grader Alynza McBride won first place in Earth and Environmental Sciences at the State Science and Engineering Fair of Florida.
Read more

Landscaper with marijuana jailed after caught driving without license

Crime
A landscaper with marijuana was jailed after he was caught driving without a license in Lady Lake.
Read more

Headlines

Longtime VHA official wants to be appointed to Amenity Authority Committee

News
A longtime Villages Homeowners Advocates official wants to be appointed to the Amenity Authority Committee.
Read more

South Sumter Middle School student wins first place at state science fair

News
South Sumter Middle School eighth-grader Alynza McBride won first place in Earth and Environmental Sciences at the State Science and Engineering Fair of Florida.
Read more

Landscaper with marijuana jailed after caught driving without license

Crime
A landscaper with marijuana was jailed after he was caught driving without a license in Lady Lake.
Read more

Man accused of attacking boy who tried to protect his mother

Crime
Sumter County sheriff’s deputies have tracked down and arrested a Wildwood man accused of attacking a boy who tried to protect his mother.
Read more

Summerfield man jailed after gal pal claims he threatened her with bag of groceries

Crime
A Summerfield man was arrested over the weekend after he and his lady friend got into a nasty tiff about propane tanks.
Read more

Mulberry Grove Recreation Center and sports pool closed Friday

News
The Mulberry Grove Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed on Friday, April 16 for maintenance. 
Read more

Letters to the Editor

‘Fake News’ on fire fees in Sumter County

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Buttonwood resident is relieved that the Sumter County Commission has decided against removing the cap on fire fees, but contends The Villages Daily Sun’s slanted reporting on the issue amounted to “Fake News.”
Read more

Villager unhappy about theft of golf equipment

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident has a message for the thief who stole is ball retriever from his golf bag at a country club in The Villages.
Read more

Let’s hear the good news about COVID-19

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there is good news about COVID-19 in the area.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos