Longtime VHA official wants to be appointed to Amenity Authority Committee

A longtime Villages Homeowners Advocates official wants to be appointed to the Amenity Authority Committee.

Sandy Mott, who has served for many years with the VHA, sent an email to Lady Lake Mayor Ruth Kussard seeking appointment to the remainder of a term for a seat from which Lady Lake/Lake County AAC representative Lowell Barker recently resigned. The term expires in 2022.

The AAC oversees amenities in The Villages north of County Road 466.

Mott is a longtime resident of The Villages and resides in the Village of Del Mar.

The Lady Lake Commission will discuss Mott’s possible appointment to the AAC seat when the commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday at Lady Lake Town Hall.