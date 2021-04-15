Dive team recovers body of man who reportedly jumped from bridge

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was located Thursday by the sheriff’s dive team in Lake Griffin in the area of the Picciola Road bridge in Fruitland Park.

The Fruitland Park Police Department was in the process of responding to and investigating a traffic crash that occurred early Thursday morning on Picciola Road. It was reported that the driver involved in the crash had fled the scene on foot, toward the bridge. Shortly thereafter, a Fruitland Park police officer observed someone jump from the Picciola bridge.

A search took place immediately following the crash consisting of Fruitland Park officers, sheriff’s patrol deputies and the sheriff’s drone unit; however, the subject was not able to be located. A more extensive search was requested by the Fruitland Park Police Department during daylight hours, at which time the sheriff’s dive team responded. Divers located a body in the water at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The body has been identified as 23-year-old Ojay Cummings of Leesburg. Cummings had been in possession of the car that was involved in the traffic crash and his cell phone was left in that car.

The death investigation is ongoing.