Dive team recovers body of man who reportedly jumped from bridge

By Staff Report

Ojay Cummings
Ojay Cummings

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was located Thursday by the sheriff’s dive team in Lake Griffin in the area of the Picciola Road bridge in Fruitland Park.

The Fruitland Park Police Department was in the process of responding to and investigating a traffic crash that occurred early Thursday morning on Picciola Road. It was reported that the driver involved in the crash had fled the scene on foot, toward  the bridge. Shortly thereafter, a Fruitland Park police officer observed someone jump from the Picciola bridge.

A search took place immediately following the crash consisting of Fruitland Park officers, sheriff’s patrol deputies and the sheriff’s drone unit; however, the subject was not able to be located. A more extensive search was requested by the Fruitland Park Police Department during daylight hours, at which time the sheriff’s dive team responded. Divers located a body in the water at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The body has been identified as 23-year-old Ojay Cummings of Leesburg. Cummings had been in possession of the car that was involved in the traffic crash and his cell phone was left in that car.

The death investigation is ongoing.

Headlines

Lake Deaton residents furious over CDD 10’s handling of tree-cutting incident

News
Village of Lake Deaton residents angrily objected Thursday to the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors’ handling of a tree cutting incident in their neighborhood.
Read more

Villagers’ son arrested after ambulance crew reports impaired motorist

Crime
The son of a couple in The Villages was arrested after an ambulance crew reported seeing a vehicle whose driver was possibly impaired.
Read more

CDD 9 supervisors debate whether they’ve got too much of residents’ money

News
Community Development District 9 supervisors on Thursday afternoon debated whether the $16 million held in reserve is too much - or too little.
Read more

Headlines

Lake Deaton residents furious over CDD 10’s handling of tree-cutting incident

News
Village of Lake Deaton residents angrily objected Thursday to the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors’ handling of a tree cutting incident in their neighborhood.
Read more

Villagers’ son arrested after ambulance crew reports impaired motorist

Crime
The son of a couple in The Villages was arrested after an ambulance crew reported seeing a vehicle whose driver was possibly impaired.
Read more

CDD 9 supervisors debate whether they’ve got too much of residents’ money

News
Community Development District 9 supervisors on Thursday afternoon debated whether the $16 million held in reserve is too much - or too little.
Read more

COVID-19 cases spiking across Florida as virus hits Villages Charter School again

Health
Florida added 6,762 new COVID-19 cases and 78 more fatalities on Thursday as the deadly virus reared its head again at The Villages Charter School.
Read more

Suspect jailed after crashing stolen truck during chase by Lady Lake police

Crime
A suspect has been jailed after crashing a stolen truck during a chase by Lady Lake police.
Read more

Majority of CDD 10 supervisors push for lighting of Hillsborough pool sign

News
A majority of Community Development District 10 supervisors are pushing for the sign at the Hillsborough swimming pool to be lit at night.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

The Daily Sun is controlled by the Morse family

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out the Morse family controls The Villages Daily Sun and is using the newspaper to wage war with the three new Sumter County commissioners.
Read more

We are missing the point when it comes to police shootings

Letters to the Editor
A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we are missing the point when it comes to recent police shootings.
Read more

It is time for us to stand up as patriots and restore America

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a reader proclaims it is time for us to stand up as patriots and restore America to its founding principles and strive for a "more perfect union."
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos