The Daily Sun is controlled by the Morse family

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The Morse family owns The Villages Daily Sun and controls all items published. The Daily Sun articles concerning the Sumter County Commission are slanted toward the Morse family’s biases toward the newly elected commissioners. Indeed, for example, the last election the three new commissioners clearly won with a 2-1 majority of the voters. The Morse family supported the existing commissioners. The three incumbent commissioners together spent $214,000 equaling $7.50 a vote. The three newly elected commissioners spent together $60,000 equaling 50 cents a vote. The voters were not intimidated by the extreme large amount of monies spent for the re-election of the incumbents. The Morse family has not recognized that the voters sent them a clear and decisive statement.
My wife and I bought into The Villages lifestyle 12 years ago. Up to 2018 there was no decisiveness compared to today’s extreme toxic decisiveness. The Morse family needs a Gary Morse and a Gary Moyer on their team. These two gentlemen would not have allowed the existing toxic decisiveness. Gary Morse and Gary Moyer would have congratulated the new commissioners and offered their assistance.

Gilbert Windsor
Village of Bonita

 

 

