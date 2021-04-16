Driver ‘fighting with California’ nabbed while behind wheel near Brownwood

A man who claimed he has been “fighting with California” over the status of his driver’s license was nabbed while driving without a license near Brownwood.

Steven Michael Poole, 32, of Ocala, was driving a white Pontiac at 7:27 a.m. Thursday when he was pulled over for a “routine traffic stop” at State Road 44 and Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The Golden State native said he was still “fighting with California” over his driver’s license. A check revealed Poole was wanted on a Sumter County warrant on a charge of failure to appear on a previous charge of driving while license suspended.

He was taken into custody on the warrant and a new charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.