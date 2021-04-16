79 F
The Villages
Friday, April 16, 2021
Knife-wielding 50-year-old Summerfield man jailed after confronting ATV riders

By Larry D. Croom

Timothy R. Dochniak
Timothy R. Dochniak

A Summerfield man was jailed early Wednesday morning after two ATV riders claimed he chased them down and threatened them with a large “Marine style” knife.

The men told Marion County sheriff’s deputies they were riding their ATVs in the 2600 block of S.E. 176th Place when 50-year-old Timothy R. Dochniak followed them home. They said they were in fear for their lives and showed deputies a video of Dochniak exiting his vehicle in a “hostile manner” and approaching them, a sheriff’s office report states.

Deputies then responded to Dochniak’s residence at 2650 S.E. 176th Pl. in Summerfield. He claimed the two men were “tearing up the roadway” in their ATVs and it “has been going on for several years.” He admitted that he chased them and exited his vehicle with a knife because of their size. He also claimed the victims threatened to kill him, the report says.

Dochniak was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. He was being held on $2,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

