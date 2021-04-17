76 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 17, 2021
type here...

Restaurants in The Villages desperate due to staffing shortages

By Meta Minton

The sign on a the front door of a restaurant in The Villages said it all. “Due to short staffing our new hours of operation will be from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.”
It was an announcement that Ruby Tuesday at Spanish Springs has trimmed back its service hours.

A sign posted at Ruby Tuesday in The Villages explains the result of the staffing shortage at the restaurant
A sign posted at Ruby Tuesday in The Villages explains the result of the staffing shortage at the restaurant.

Culver’s Restaurant at Southern Trace Plaza was forced to shut down it’s dining room and had all of its customers using the drive-through to pick up their Butterburgers and frozen custard.

The drive through lane has been busy at Culvers restaurant at Southern Trace Plaza
The drive-through lane has been busy at Culver’s restaurant at Southern Trace Plaza.

Restaurant workers are getting harder to find. And it’s a problem not limited to The Villages.

The finger of blame is being pointed straight at the government.

Florida is facing an historic labor challenge as the hospitality industry finds itself competing with state and federal unemployment benefits, said Carol Dover, president and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Codys restaurant is hiring at Lake Sumter Landing
Cody’s restaurant is hiring at Lake Sumter Landing.

“Workers tell us they are making too much money to come back, so restaurants have been forced to limit capacity and close on days they are regularly open. There are few delivery drivers, and we cannot get food, beverages, and supplies. Something needs to change. Florida is open for business, but desperate for workers,” she said.

In a recent letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, FRLA outlined concerns with state unemployment benefits as a major factor that is preventing the industry from moving forward. The association has asked that the governor reinstate job search requirements for benefits and to work with the appropriate state agency to resolve these critical workforce challenges.

Has the restaurant staffing shortage impacted your dining choices? Share your thoughts at [email protected]

Headlines

Restaurants in The Villages desperate due to staffing shortages

News
Restaurants in The Villages and across Florida are trimming their hours and offering drive-through only as they face an historic labor shortage.
Read more

Villagers’ daughter to appear on Food Network with Martha Stewart

News
A mother and father in The Villages are filled with pride as their daughter has been selected to appear with Martha Stewart on a Food Network cooking competition show. Villages-News.com's David Towns has the story.
Read more

Trendy coffee shop coming to Magnolia Plaza in The Villages

News
Foxtail Coffee Co. has reportedly signed a lease for a location at Magnolia Plaza at The Villages.
Read more

Ohio teen apprehended after chase on I-75 through Sumter and Marion counties

Crime
An Ohio teenager was apprehended after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase Friday afternoon on Interstate 75 through Sumter and Marion counties.
Read more

3 more local residents die of COVID-19 as Florida reports 74 more fatalities

Health
Florida added more than 6,300 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as 74 more people succumbed to the virus across the Sunshine State.
Read more

More Headlines

Villager takes wild ancestry journey to find his father and half-siblings

News
It took more than 70 years for Villager Larry Moran to find out who his father was and learn that he had half-siblings. He met those siblings last week for the first time in a “family reunion.”
Read more

Woman arrested after caught driving on suspended license

Crime
A woman was arrested after she was caught driving on a suspended license in Wildwood.
Read more

Two nabbed on hefty drug charges after raid on Fruitland Park residence

Crime
A 55-year-old Fruitland Park man who was once arrested with a device to create a fake urine specimen and his 21-year-old man friend who once was jailed for an alleged attack on his stepfather are back behind bars on drug charges.
Read more

Summerfield man killed in crash that shut down U.S. Hwy. 441 near The Villages

News
A Summerfield man was killed in a crash Saturday morning that shut down U.S. Hwy. 441 near The Villages.
Read more

Two people killed after car crashes into trees near Spanish Springs

News
Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning near Spanish Springs in The Villages.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth