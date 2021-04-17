Summerfield man killed in crash that shut down U.S. Hwy. 441 near The Villages

A Summerfield man was killed in a crash Saturday morning that shut down U.S. Hwy. 441 near The Villages.

The 38-year-old man had been at the wheel of a pickup truck at 10:10 a.m. traveling south on U.S. Hwy. 441 south of County Road 42 when his truck traveled off the roadway and into the center median before crossing into the northbound lanes, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The truck traveled into the path of a sport utility vehicle driven by a 55-year-old Summerfield man. The SUV struck the pickup which then overturned.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was seriously injured. A 54-year-old female passenger from Summerfield and a man and a woman from Smithfield, R.I., all traveling in the SUV, were also seriously injured.