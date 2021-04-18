74.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 18, 2021
Newly opened pizzeria traces its roots back to Sulmona, Italy

By Staff Report

Marco’s Pizza has opened its newest location next to The Villages in Wildwood.

The new pizzeria is located in the plaza with the Publix grocery store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

The Marco’s Pizza location is owned and operated by business partners Pete Hiles and Roger Mellen. Hiles has worked in the pizza business for more than 30 years and currently owns two stores in the greater Orlando area. Mellen is a former chef and worked in food sales prior to opening a Marco’s Pizza store in Poinciana with his wife Julia last year. This will be Hiles and Mellen’s first of seven stores they hope to open together in the greater Villages area. Their second store will open this summer in Lady Lake.

Marcos Pizza at Trailwinds Village
Marco’s Pizza at Trailwinds Village.

“We love the authentic taste of Marco’s Pizza,” said Hiles. “Roger and I are thrilled to be involved in growing a business that offers a fresh, delicious product every time, and we’re excited to provide that to The Wildwood and greater Villages community.”

The menu at Marco’s Pizza in Wildwood will feature a mix of classic pizzas and innovative specialty pizzas like the White Cheezy, Deluxe and All Meat, along with a variety of salads with croutons made daily. Customers can also choose from wholesome subs on Italian white bread, hearth baked for authentic European flavor, along with creations like the Meatball Bake, Chicken Dippers and CheezyBread. Marco’s is also the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Specialty Pizza Bowls – a crustless pie made to meet consumers ever-changing dietary preferences. With carryout, delivery, app and online ordering services, Marco’s offers the convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered to your door.

Outdoor dining is available at Marcos Pizza at Trailwinds Village
Outdoor dining is available at Marco’s Pizza at Trailwinds Village.

Marco’s has made its name in the growing $47 billion pizza industry by producing fresh, authentic, handmade Italian quality pizza. Italian food is famous for its quality servings and Marco’s prides itself on crafting every pizza by using ingredients that are fresh.

Marco’s Pizza in Wildwood has put several safety measures in place at the stores such as contact-free delivery, curbside carryout, extra cleaning/sanitizing measures. Employees are required to wear masks throughout their shifts and health checks are done daily.

Marco’s Pizza founder, Pasquale “Pat” Giammarco, grew up making pizzas with his father after they immigrated to the United States from Sulmona, Italy. Fast forward several years later, he created Marco’s Pizza to capture the Italian spirit and flavors he was raised on. Marco’s Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry for authentic Italian quality pizza, known for its fresh dough made daily onsite, a proprietary cheese blend that is fresh, never-frozen, and a secret original pizza sauce recipe from its founder Pat Giammarco.

The restaurant chain is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio and was founded in 1978.

Headlines

Proposal could end firefighters' response to medical calls in The Villages

News
A proposed plan floated by Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold could end The Villages Public Safety Department's response to medical calls in The Villages.
Read more

Community Standards counts on residents to report violations in The Villages

News
The Community Standards Department in The Villages is entirely complaint driven and counts on residents to report violations.
Read more

Newly opened pizzeria traces its roots back to Sulmona, Italy

News
A pizzeria has opened a new location at Trailwinds Village with a second location planned in The Villages area. The restaurant chain traces its roots back to Sulmona, Italy.
Read more

