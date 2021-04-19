John Bartram Chapter of NSDAR learns about preservation of waterways

At a recent meeting of the John Bartram Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Cheryl Harrelson spoke on environmental conservation and practices to reduce/reverse damage to our waterways.

Harrelson, a graduate of the Watershed Program of the University of Colorado, provided photos showing before and after treatments that had been applied to various water reclamation projects in her home state of Wyoming.

She stressed that it is important to look at the overall picture to determine what can and cannot be done in reclaiming waterways.

Consideration is given to damages that may occur to the fish population when the shoreline is altered. Fly fishing is a major sport in Wyoming, with anglers coming from all over to trout fish in their rivers.

Photos showed how best to preserve the flow of the waterways to allow for better flow by using rocks and boulders to slow erosion and give the fish an opportunity to re-populate.

She ended her presentation by saying she would be returning to Wyoming for the summer to get back to fly fishing, a favorite pastime.